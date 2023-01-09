Deirbhile on the double for impressive Munster against Ulster

The Ballincollig native starred in two positions for the hosts in their shutout interpro win. 
VERSATILE: Munster's Deirbhile Nic a Bháird on her way to scoring a try against Ulster at Musgrave Park. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 06:23
Stephen Barry, Musgrave Park

Women’s Interprovincial Championship 

Munster 34 

Ulster 0 

Expect to see more of Deirbhile Nic a Bháird rotating between no.8 and hooker after a virtuoso performance saw her score tries from both positions against Ulster.

The Ballincollig native, an Ireland international no. 2, was explosive off the back of the scrum for reigning Interpro champions Munster in their 34-point shutout win before being subbed off in a pre-planned half-time switch. After 12 minutes spent practicing her line-out throws behind the dead-ball line, she was back in at hooker.

Her first act was to win a scrum penalty against the head before throwing the put-in which led to Munster’s line-out maul try. She rounded off the scoring with an 80th-minute try, having opened Munster’s account in the fourth minute.

“Deirbh’s been there with Ireland before and gone away and reinvented herself,” said Munster head coach Niamh Briggs. “She's such a ball of energy, it's so pleasing to see. You're almost trying to hold her back a small bit. She's like a little pitbull.” 

Her diminutive 5′ 4″ stature makes her an outlier in the front row but wherever she plays, she carries an outsized impact.

“Deirbh covers two positions for us. We didn't want to waste a huge amount of energy so we take her off, give her a little break, and Chloe Pearse is an exceptional player, coming back from injury on the bench, so we needed to get her minutes as well.

“[No.8] is a new position for her at this level. She played there a couple of times last year but continuously reverts back so it's difficult for her to marry. But she's so in. I love her. She's brilliant. A really good player to coach, brilliant person, so I'm delighted she got her rewards tonight.” 

Claire Bennett was another two score two tries, one in either half, and Briggs was delighted with the Cashel woman’s response to missing out on selection last season.

“Claire Bennett didn't make the squad last year so to come back and be in such brilliant shape and to elevate her game to the performance she put in today, I'm so pleased for her.

“I'm delighted for them but definitely they'll be the first to say there was definitely a pack effort for a couple of them [tries].” 

The hosts crossed for six in all, although Briggs was even prouder to hold the northern province to no score for the third time in their last eight meetings.

Nic a Bháird, Stephanie Nunan, Aoife Doyle, and Bennett had the bonus point pocketed by the half-hour as they bravely carried the game to Ulster in the first half, ignorant of the torrential wind and rain driving into their faces. Nicole Cronin’s conversion attempts were blown off the kicking tee or held up in the wind before slotting a difficult fourth attempt for a 22-0 half-time lead.

Munster eased off the throttle thereafter but Bennett and Nic a Bháird did double up as Kate Flannery, one of six debutants off the bench, scored her first Munster points from a last-kick conversion.

The second-half “drop in standards” and a too-high penalty count will be a focus for Briggs as they turn towards the visit of Leinster to Musgrave Park next Saturday.

Scorers for Munster: Tries: C Bennett 2, D Nic a Bháird 2, S Nunan, A Doyle; Cons: N Cronin, K Flannery.

MUNSTER: A Corey; A Doyle, S Nunan, E Breen (A McInerney 71), L Sheehan (H Kennedy 60); N Cronin (capt) (K Flannery 43), M Wall; R Ormond (G Behan 71), K Sheehan (D Nic a Bháird 52), F Reidy (E Cahill 52); C O'Halloran (C Farrell 60), C Bennett (G Coombes 71); D Wall, M Óg O’Leary, D Nic a Bháird (C Pearse h-t).

ULSTER: M Liston; F Wilson, K McCormill (L Thompson 57), M Alcorn (A Morton 71), N Marley; E Durkan, R McIlroy (A Redmond 63); S McGrath (G McCamley 63), B Cregan (capt), I van Staden (A Fannin 57); K Brady, H McGhee (N Watterson 69); B Barr, F Tuite (M Simpson 57), S Sloan (S Barrett h-t).

Referee: S Holt (IRFU).

