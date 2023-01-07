Munster linked with move for star Springbok hooker Marx

Munster are being linked with a major move for South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx after this year’s Springbok World Cup title defence.

The former World Rugby Player of the Year nominee was a member of the Springboks’ 2019 World Cup-winning squad. He came off the bench in the final victory over England in Yokohama to replace Bongi Mbonambi after just 21 minutes as a member of Rassie Erasmus’s renowned Bomb Squad of powerhouse replacement forwards alongside current Munster lock RG Snyman.

Rugbypass.com on Saturday reported that Marx, currently playing club rugby in Japan with Kubota Spears, could be set for a reunion with Snyman at Munster once South Africa’s campaign at France 2023 concludes, with the province having made “a sizeable” offer for his services.

It would make for a blockbuster signing for head coach Graham Rowntree, who this season has three homegrown hookers in his squad in Niall Scannell, 30, Diarmuid Barron, 24, and Scott Buckley, 22, while Irish-qualified Chris Moore has yet to feature for the senior team in the BKT URC having joined last summer from Exeter University.

Though other clubs are sure to be chasing Marx’s signature with Clermont most recently linked with the 28-year-old before signing Australia’s Folau Fainga’a, his capture by the IRFU would follow a now familiar post-World Cup path from the South African squad to an Irish province.

Both Snyman and Damian de Allende joined Munster from Japanese clubs following the 2019 success while Ulster announced before this Christmas that Marx’s fellow Springbok Bomb Squad front-rower Stephen Kitshoff will be linking up with the province following the 2023 campaign.

Crucially for Munster’s reported ambition, there are no non-Irish qualified hookers at either Leinster or Ulster that might persuade the IRFU that the development of Irish talent in the position could be blocked by Marx’s arrival, nor would the hooker’s desire for further Test caps, he currently has 59, come under threat under current SA Rugby selection policy.

Munster’s front row has often been cited as a potential weak link in the province’s long search to break an 11-season silverware drought and inexperienced starting trio came under intense pressure at scrum-time from South Africa’s Lions in Cork on Friday night, though Munster did win the URC clash 33-3 at Musgrave Park. Signing Marx would represent a serious statement of intent.