Powerful Munster kick off Interpro defence with shutout win over Ulster  

Munster 34 Ulster 0

Munster opened their Interprovincial title defence by returning straight to the top of the table with a power-packed 34-point shutout win over Ulster.

Claire Bennett and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird scored two tries each as, for the third time in their last eight meetings, they have held the northern province to no score. Ulster’s wait for a first Interpro victory since 2012 continues.

The carrying of Nic a Bháird off the back of the scrum, alongside newly contracted Ireland professionals Dorothy Wall and Maeve Óg O’Leary, was simply too much for Ulster to contain as the hosts crossed for six tries.

Nic a Bháird had done more than her share of damage before being seemingly forced off at the half. She returned, however, in the 52nd minute at hooker; her first act winning a scrum penalty against the head and later throwing the put-in which led to Munster’s line-out maul try. She rounded off the scoring with an 80th-minute try.

Munster played the first half into driving wind and rain coming from the Sunday’s Well end, with Nicole Cronin’s conversion attempts knocked off the kicking tee or held up in the wind before slotting a difficult fourth attempt. The conditions did not hold them back.

Munster made Ulster pay for their errors, starting from the very first minute. A missed penalty into touch gave Munster the ball and having turned down a kickable penalty, Nic a Bháird, who had just received medical attention, drove over from the line-out.

Their lead was doubled in the 13th minute. From a scrum in their own half, Munster’s grinding carries into the wind and Ulster defence were too powerful. Wall caused the most destruction, earning a penalty advantage, with Stephanie Nunan capitalising in the corner.

DRIVING ON: Munster's Maeve Óg O’Leary is tackled by Niamh Marley of Ulster. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Apart from the kick-off, Ulster didn’t get to touch the ball before Munster’s next try; Aoife Doyle’s handling and step inside when backed onto the touchline slicing the visitors open.

When Ulster had their best chance, Fern Wilson’s intercept run was chased down by Aoife Corey, while they lost all four of their line-outs in and around the Munster 22.

From one of those line-outs lost forward, Munster went from their own five-metre line to within a yard of the Ulster tryline in one flowing move, from Nic a Bháird to Nunan to O’Leary, who was denied a try-of-the-year contender by Niamh Marley’s covering tackle. Two carries later, Bennett barrelled over. Bonus point secured, Cronin converted for a big cheer and a 22-0 lead after half an hour.

So it stayed long into the second half. Ulster had four early penalties, the last within tap-and-go range of the tryline. But twice Ulster were turned back by Munster’s steely defence and Wall, by name and nature, stripped the ball.

At the other end, Clodagh O'Halloran was held up over the line and Laura Sheehan would’ve had a free run to the corner but for a misplaced pass. They didn’t miss a third time. A scrum penalty, a line-out maul driven from the 22, and Bennett at the base to dot down. Enya Breen missed the conversion.

Appropriate, too, that Nic a Bháird would round off the scoring from a quick-tap penalty, with debutant Kate Flannery scoring her first Munster points from the conversion.

Scorers for Munster: Tries: C Bennett 2, D Nic a Bháird 2, S Nunan, A Doyle; Cons: N Cronin, K Flannery.

MUNSTER: A Corey; A Doyle, S Nunan, E Breen (A McInerney 71), L Sheehan (H Kennedy 60); N Cronin (capt) (K Flannery 43), M Wall; R Ormond (G Behan 71), K Sheehan (D Nic a Bháird 52), F Reidy (E Cahill 52); C O'Halloran (C Farrell 60), C Bennett (G Coombes 71); D Wall, M Óg O’Leary, D Nic a Bháird (C Pearse h-t).

ULSTER: M Liston; F Wilson, K McCormill (L Thompson 57), M Alcorn (A Morton 71), N Marley; E Durkan, R McIlroy (A Redmond 63); S McGrath (G McCamley 63), B Cregan (capt), I van Staden (A Fannin 57); K Brady, H McGhee (N Watterson 69); B Barr, F Tuite (M Simpson 57), S Sloan (S Barrett h-t).

Referee: S Holt (IRFU).