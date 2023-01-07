Patience key for Niamh Briggs to keep Munster at pinnacle 

Gaining momentum, not dwelling on past glory will be the driving factor for Munster as they begin their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championships title defence against Ulster at Musgrave Park this afternoon (4:45pm).

Head coach Niamh Briggs was an assistant coach to Matt Brown last season when Munster defeated Leinster in the final round to claim the title, but such is the reality of condensed-format competitions that hitting the ground running in round one will be more important than looking at the big picture of retaining the crown.

Asked what it would take to successfully defend the Interprovincial title, Briggs replied: “We’ve not really spoken about it, that’s the honest answer. We’ve not spoken about how difficult it is to retain things because we all know in sports and in life, you reach a pinnacle in something and how difficult it is to stay up there.

“We’ve just spoken about this game this weekend and I think if we can get off to a good start this weekend we can carry that momentum and confidence into the following weekend.

“Having two home games is big for us. If we can get good support down into Musgrave Park it will be huge. So we’ve just got to be patient. We’ve got to play our rugby. We’ve got to have confidence and the ability to be able to move the ball.

“That’s always been the way I’ve wanted to play rugby and how I coach but also, we’ve got to make sure that we’re very together. If we can be very together and back our belief I’d like to think that we’d be there or thereabouts at the end of the series.”

Briggs reported a clean bill of health following a couple of injuries before Christmas and was able to name a side for Saturday’s opener in Cork that features 11 players who featured in the title-winning campaign. The head coach has made Ireland international Nicole Cronin captain for the series with the fly-half partnering UL Bohemian team-mate Muirne Wall in the half-backs.

Enya Breen, one of three IRFU-contracted players in the starting XV, forms a centre partnership with Stephanie Nunan while the other two full-time players are named in the back row with Dorothy Wall, who was named vice-captain for the campaign, starting at blindside flanker and Maeve Óg O'Leary on the openside.

Ulster were beaten 50-5 by Munster at Kingspan Stadium in last season’s meeting and while their captain Beth Cregan knows her team faces a stern challenge the hooker said her squad was in good spirits heading to Cork.

“We have a really good feeling in the camp and can’t wait to get going,” Cregan said. “Munster are the champions so we know what we’re going into there.

“We know they will be great tactically and technically, but we are confident in ourselves and we have to back ourselves regardless of who we’re playing.”

MUNSTER: A Corey (UL Bohemian); A Doyle (Railway Union), S Nunan (UL Bohemian), E Breen (Blackrock), L Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs); N Cronin (UL Bohemian), M Wall (UL Bohemian); R Ormond (Ballincollig), K Sheehan (UL Bohemian), F Reidy (UL Bohemian); C O'Halloran (UL Bohemian), C Bennett (UL Bohemian); D Wall (Blackrock), M Óg O’Leary (Blackrock), D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere).

Replacements: C Pearse (Bohemian), G Behan (UL Bohemian), E Cahill (UL Bohemian), G Coombes (Ballincollig), C Farrell (UL Bohemian), K Flannery (UL Bohemian), A McInerney (UL Bohemian), H Kennedy (Ballincollig).

ULSTER: M Liston (Blackrock); F Wilson (Queen’s University), K McCormill (Cooke), M Alcorn (Blackrock), N Marley (Dungannon); E Durkan (Blackrock), R McIlroy; S McGrath (Cooke), B Cregan (Blackrock), I van Staden (Cooke); K Brady (Railway Union), H McGhee (Cooke); B Barr (Suttonians), F Tuite (Old Belvedere), S Sloan (Cooke).

Replacements: G McCamley (Cooke), M Simpson (Cooke), A Fannin (Blackrock), N Watterson (Queen’s University), S Barrett (Enniskillen), A Redmond (Suttonians), A Morton (Cooke), L Thompson (Cooke).

Referee: Sam Holt (IRFU).