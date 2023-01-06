Harry Byrne starts at 10 for Leinster, Bealham and Hansen return for Connacht, Baloucoune set for 50th Ulster cap 

Leo Cullen has named his Leinster side to take on Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday evening (kick-off, 7.35pm).

Harry Byrne starts at out-half in a side that contains 10 full internationals, while Rhys Ruddock captains the side from blindside flanker. The ever-versatile Jamie Osbourne takes his place at outside-centre this week, with Charlie Ngatai lining up inside the 21-year-old.