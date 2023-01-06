Harry Byrne starts at 10 for Leinster, Bealham and Hansen return for Connacht, Baloucoune set for 50th Ulster cap 

Young scrum-half Cormac Foley is given the nod to start alongside Byrne, who is in line to make his first start of the campaign.
FRIENDLY COMPETITION: Harry Byrne starts, while brother Ross takes his place on the bench. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 12:18
Shane Donovan

Leo Cullen has named his Leinster side to take on Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday evening (kick-off, 7.35pm).

Harry Byrne starts at out-half in a side that contains 10 full internationals, while Rhys Ruddock captains the side from blindside flanker. The ever-versatile Jamie Osbourne takes his place at outside-centre this week, with Charlie Ngatai lining up inside the 21-year-old. 

Elsewhere, Rob Baloucoune is set to hit 50 caps for Ulster when they take on Benetton, while Sean Reffell, who made the most tackles of any player in Round 11, retains his place in the back row.

Dan McFarland has picked a strong backline, with Mike Lowry and Jacob Stockdale joining Baloucoune in the back three. Stuart McCloskey and James Hume form a familiar centre-partnership, while John Cooney is named alongside Billy Burns in the half-backs.

For Connacht, who face the visit of the Cell C Sharks to the Sportsground, Irish internationals Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham have returned to the side. The duo, along with Josh Murphy have all recovered from illness, and are three of nine changes from the side that faced Leinster.

Leinster (v Ospreys): H Keenan; J Larmour, J Osborne, C Ngatai, J O’Brien; H Byrne, C Foley; C Healy, D Sheehan, M Ala’altoa; R Molony, B Deeny; R Ruddock (Captain), S Penny, J Conan.

Replacements: J McKee, M Milne, V Abdaladze, J Ryan, J van der Flier, N McCarthy, R Byrne, R Russell.

Ulster (v Benetton): M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, J Toomaga-Allen; K Treadwell, I Henderson (Captain); G Jones, S Reffell, N Timoney.

Replacements: T Stewart, R Sutherland, A Warwick, A O’Connor, D Vermeulen, N Doak, S Moore, E McIlroy.

Connacht (v Cell C Sharks): T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, C Forde, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; O Dowling, D Murray; J Murphy, C Oliver, S Hurley-Langton.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, D Robertson-McCoy, L Fifita, C Prendergast, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, B Ralston.

