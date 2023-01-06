Briggs names Munster side to face Ulster in women's Interpro opener

Nicole Cronin will captain Munster when the holders begin the defence of their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship against Ulster at Musgrave Park on Saturday (4.45pm).
Ireland out-half Cronin will lead a matchday squad named by head coach Niamh Briggs on Friday that contains 11 players retained from last season’s successful campaign with the captain reunited with half-back partner and UL Bohemian team-mate Muirne Wall.
Dorothy Wall, one of three IRFU-contracted players in the team, has been named vice-captain for the interprovincial campaign and will start at blindside flanker in a back row alongside fellow pro Maeve Óg O'Leary and No.8 Deirbhile Nic a Bháird Up front, Róisín Ormond packs down alongside Kate Sheehan and Fiona Reidy with Clodagh O'Halloran and Claire Bennett named in the second-row.
Enya Breen, the third contracted player, forms a centre partnership with Stephanie Nunan while the back-three features Laura Sheehan and Aoife Doyle on the wings with Aoife Corey at full-back.
A Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); A Doyle (Railway Union RFC), S Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), E Breen (Blackrock College RFC), L Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs); N Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC), M Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); R Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), K Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC), F Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); C O'Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), C Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC); D Wall (Blackrock College RFC), M Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC).
C Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), G Behan (UL Bohemian RFC), E Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC), G Coombes (Ballincollig RFC), C Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC), K Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), A McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC), H Kennedy (Ballincollig RFC).