Briggs names Munster side to face Ulster in women's Interpro opener

Head coach Niamh Briggs has named out-half Nicole Cronin as captain for the upcoming interprovincial campaign with Dorothy Wall named as vice-captain.
SKIPPER: Nicole Cronin. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 11:52
Simon Lewis

Nicole Cronin will captain Munster when the holders begin the defence of their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship against Ulster at Musgrave Park on Saturday (4.45pm).

Ireland out-half Cronin will lead a matchday squad named by head coach Niamh Briggs on Friday that contains 11 players retained from last season’s successful campaign with the captain reunited with half-back partner and UL Bohemian team-mate Muirne Wall.

Dorothy Wall, one of three IRFU-contracted players in the team, has been named vice-captain for the interprovincial campaign and will start at blindside flanker in a back row alongside fellow pro Maeve Óg O'Leary and No.8 Deirbhile Nic a Bháird Up front, Róisín Ormond packs down alongside Kate Sheehan and Fiona Reidy with Clodagh O'Halloran and Claire Bennett named in the second-row.

Enya Breen, the third contracted player, forms a centre partnership with Stephanie Nunan while the back-three features Laura Sheehan and Aoife Doyle on the wings with Aoife Corey at full-back.

Munster: A Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); A Doyle (Railway Union RFC), S Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), E Breen (Blackrock College RFC), L Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs); N Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC), M Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); R Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), K Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC), F Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); C O'Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), C Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC); D Wall (Blackrock College RFC), M Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: C Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), G Behan (UL Bohemian RFC), E Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC), G Coombes (Ballincollig RFC), C Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC), K Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), A McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC), H Kennedy (Ballincollig RFC).

