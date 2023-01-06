Briggs names Munster side to face Ulster in women's Interpro opener

Nicole Cronin will captain Munster when the holders begin the defence of their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship against Ulster at Musgrave Park on Saturday (4.45pm).

Ireland out-half Cronin will lead a matchday squad named by head coach Niamh Briggs on Friday that contains 11 players retained from last season’s successful campaign with the captain reunited with half-back partner and UL Bohemian team-mate Muirne Wall.