Healy touted for call-up as Hastings looks set to miss Six Nations through injury

Ben Healy, who is Scottish qualified and due to join Edinburgh next season, has been touted in some quarters as a potential candidate to be called up.
Healy touted for call-up as Hastings looks set to miss Six Nations through injury
Adam Hastings will undergo shoulder surgery (Jane Barlow/PA)
Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 17:43
Anthony Brown

Adam Hastings looks set to miss the Six Nations as Scotland continue to be plagued by injury problems in the lead-up to the tournament.

The fly-half damaged his shoulder while playing for Gloucester in their Gallagher Premiership defeat away to Leicester on Christmas Eve.

A statement on the club’s website on Thursday revealed that Hastings will require surgery, while head coach George Skivington said earlier this week “he will not be back any time soon”.

The match against Leicester was the 26-year-old’s first outing since he suffered an injury while playing for Scotland against Fiji on November 5, paving the way for the much-hyped recall of Finn Russell who had been controversially omitted from Gregor Townsend’s initial autumn series squad.

Hastings’ absence for the Six Nations leaves Scotland thin on the ground for options at stand-off, with Blair Kinghorn now the only back-up option to Russell who has notable international experience at number 10.

Adam Hastings in action for Gloucester (Nigel French/PA)

Glasgow’s Ross Thompson, who has featured in recent squads, is battling his way back from ankle surgery, so Munster fly-half Ben Healy, who is Scottish qualified and due to join Edinburgh next season, has been touted in some quarters as a potential candidate to be called up.

Hastings’ lay-off is a further blow to Townsend as he prepares to name his Six Nations squad this month, with key trio Zander Fagerson, Darcy Graham and Hamish Watson – all of whom would be expected to start if fully fit – currently working their way back from injuries and deemed doubtful for the start of the tournament, which gets under way with a Calcutta Cup showdown against England in four weeks.

Edinburgh wing Graham sustained medial ligament damage at the start of December and is set to be out until February, while his club-mate Watson has been sidelined since suffering a head injury in Scotland’s defeat by New Zealand in mid-November.

Glasgow revealed last month that Fagerson would be “out for the foreseeable” with a hamstring injury, while the prop’s Warriors team-mates Scott Cummings and Rory Darge are also in a race to be fit for the Six Nations as they battle to recover from the injuries that ruled them out of the autumn Tests.

However, Warriors assistant head coach Nigel Carolan provided an encouraging update on the progress of the trio this week when – referring to Fagerson, Cummings and Darge – he said that “it might be too late for us (Glasgow) this block of games, but hopefully Scotland will benefit from their return.”

More in this section

Ulster v Munster - United Rugby Championship Healy gets nod at out-half, Coombes shifts to second-row as Munster side named for Lions 
Australia v South Africa - Rugby Championship Wallabies assistant coach Wisemantel resigns
Sazi Sandi tackles Ben Healy 10/11/2022 Ben Healy departure a reminder of game-time headache facing players and provinces 
ScotlandPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>PLEASED: Munster Women’s Rugby Head Coach Niamh Briggs. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Niamh Briggs: IRFU-contracted players have come back to Munster 'in incredible shape'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.226 s