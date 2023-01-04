Ben Healy departure a reminder of game-time headache facing players and provinces 

The comments flowing from either side of the Irish Sea after Ben Healy’s move from Munster to Edinburgh this summer was confirmed left little room for doubt that Irish rugby’s loss is very much Scotland’s gain.

Yet the fly-half’s departure from his home province for pastures new is just the latest example of the dilemmas for both players in positions facing intense competition for places and the head coaches who must manage provincial squads in Ireland.

The mathematics are such that maintaining three quality fly-halves in a set-up is nigh-on impossible and when one of them has the opportunity to not just find game time elsewhere but also pursue an alternative avenue to Test rugby then that decision-making process becomes a lot easier for the player, if not the organisation that wants to hang on to its homegrown resources.

Munster boss Graham Rowntree yesterday mourned Healy’s departure as the province reaffirmed its desire for the 23-year-old to sign a new contract with last Sunday’s match-winning cameo at Ulster still very much fresh in the mind.

Yet Healy, having started the first four BKT URC games of the campaign, had been left in no doubt over the past two months that he had fallen to third in the pecking order for the red number 10 jersey, remaining behind a fit-again and more experienced Joey Carbery and eclipsed by contemporary Jack Crowley, both a more creative playmaker and robust defender.

That it was Crowley selected for the Emerging Ireland tour in late September and subsequently capped during the Autumn Nations Series was another indication of where Irish management thinking as well as Munster’s lay.

So while Munster and Rowntree yesterday expressed their disappointment at Healy’s decision they can be little argument that the player is doing what is best for his career. His two-year deal with Edinburgh ahead of the 2023-24 season raises the possibility that the Tipperary-born, former Glenstal Abbey fly-half could play for Scotland against Ireland at this year’s World Cup.

He qualifies for the Scots through his maternal grandparents and having been heavily linked with a move there last season, his decision to sign only a one-year contract extension a year ago gave an insight into just how tempting the prospect of pulling on a blue jersey in France next September and October must have been.

“This has been a huge decision to make, and working closely with the province I have had the chance to give it the time and consideration it warranted,” Healy told the Munster Rugby website. “Making the decision to leave my home club has not been easy and I am hugely grateful for the opportunity to represent my province.

“I have career objectives I wish to target, and I believe a move to a club such as Edinburgh Rugby gives me the best opportunity to fulfil my professional goals.” Munster wished him well yesterday, albeit with an air of resignation from the head coach.

“For the most part we are successful in retaining our best talent within our system, however, this is unfortunately out of our hands on this occasion.

“Ben has been outstanding throughout this lengthy process, and he has been an exemplary professional while discussions have been ongoing in the background,” Rowntree said. “Sunday’s performance once again highlights his standing in this squad, and while he will be very much missed on and off the field his contribution will continue to be highly valued in the coming months.”

For their part, Edinburgh are delighted with the coup, with head coach Mike Blair citing Healy’s qualification for Scotland as a contributory factor in the Munster man signing for their URC rivals.

“We’re absolutely delighted to secure Ben’s signature,” Blair said. “He’s a quality playmaker who brings excellent game management and kicking ability to our already talented group of 10s.

“With Ben being Scottish qualified, that was another important factor in the decision to bring him in, and I know he’ll be really excited to hit the ground running at a new club, and in a new city, while competing for a place in our squad.”

Ireland are due to face the Scots in the nations’ final World Cup pool game at Stade de France on October 7 and Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is understood to have played a part in luring the uncapped Healy. There is a lot can happen between now and then but what an irony it would be if the Edinburgh man were to have the last laugh over the talents that prompted the exit from his home province.