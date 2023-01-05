Shane Daly: Emerging Ireland tour was vital for my development 

The win over Ulster was the perfect way for Munster’s versatile back three performer Shane Daly to start 2023 as he tries to build on a great year and get back into Andy Farrell’s plans.

The Cork native turned 26 the week before Christmas and said that the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa was hugely beneficial in him developing his game.

He made his Irish debut in 2020 against Georgia and picked up a second cap a year later against Japan, and is now into a pivotal period in his career.

He’s made 49 appearances for Munster, 23 of them coming in the calendar year just finished. Nine of those games in 2022 were Irish derbies and four more were in the Champions Cup, so there should have been little surprise when a player who is comfortable on either wing or at full-back, was called up not just for duty with Emerging Ireland in September, but to form part of the leadership group in Bloemfontein.

“I was maybe out of the Irish scene for the guts of 12 months before that and it really put me into the spotlight in front of the Irish coaches again.

“I came in as an older player in the Emerging Ireland set-up which was different for me because I suppose my whole career I have always been one of the younger people in the squad. But I think that really gave me a different experience as I was in the leadership group over there and it taught me to kind of step up and be a leader.

“That’s something I hadn’t too much experience with. I’d normally kind of try and lead on the pitch with how I would work and things like that but this was different, I actually had to step up and speak and things like that which I would normally do in the background rather than too vocally so I learnt a lot from it and I have taken a lot into the season from it as well. It was a class experience.”

It has, of course, also helped the former Irish U-20 and sevens speedster, has been given ample game-time to show his wares and he has made the most of it with a string of top-class displays.

“The biggest thing for me obviously is more consistent game-time and I think that, coupled with how we are playing, that is something that has suited me a lot more than previous game plans might have. Different game plans suit different players and I think the way we are trying to play now is kind of utility backs, guys who can actually combine kicking and running and having the different skills and I think sevens is a big part of that for me as well there, those type of skills.

“Those kind of things have benefitted me massively and I’m very thankful to all the coaches I’ve had along the way to get me to this point but the way we are playing now has been a big step forward for me.

“When we got back from the Emerging Ireland we were a good bit down the table, our backs were kind of against the wall in here. There were new coaches and that was always going to come under the spotlight as well. So, as a group, we came together and in that time the Bulls game was a massive win for us and then the game I suppose that sparked everything this year was that South African fixture.

“I think that just gave us so much belief in our game-plan, it just we felt we played them off the park that day. That was an incredibly strong side and I think that was the moment really where we felt it switched it for us and we felt if we can beat them, we beat any team.

“We don’t look at this year as a development or transition year, we really want to win this year and I think we are moving in the right direction, definitely,” added Daly, who has come through the ranks at Highfield, PBC and Cork Con.