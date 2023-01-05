Andrew Porter: Ireland well place to cope without Johnny Sexton

Andrew Porter is confident Ireland has the strength in depth to negotiate the upcoming Six Nations without captain Johnny Sexton should the veteran fly-half fail to recover from a cheekbone injury in the next month.

Leinster on Tuesday announced Sexton, 37, was set to undergo a surgical procedure on a cheekbone injury he sustained in the BKT URC derby win over Connacht on New Years Day. That news raised the prospect that world number one-ranked Ireland could kick off the 2023 championship in 31 days against Wales in Cardiff without their talismanic playmaker.

Ireland are looking to begin this World Cup year in the manner they signed off on the last 12 months that saw Andy Farrell’s team win the Triple Crown, claim a historic first series win in New Zealand and then beat world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia during November’s Autumn Nations Series.

That Ireland beat the Fijians without Sexton and then lost both their captain to a calf injury and Joey Carbery to a head injury and beat the Wallabies with Test rookie Jack Crowley starting and Ross Byrne completing the victory was proof positive to Porter that as “gutting” a loss as the 37-year-old fly-half may be, the resources at number 10 run as deep as any other position in the national squad.

Speaking on Wednesday as he launched Rugby Players Ireland’s Tackle Your Feelings Schools programme to encourage young people to talk about their mental health, Porter said: “It's obviously tough losing your captain like that and the quality of player that Johnny is, it's tough to replace someone who is as big an influence on the team in terms of his leadership, his playing style, just the way he carries himself, really.

"So it's tough to replace that but the guys who are in behind him, it was Jack and Ross on the day (against Australia) and they got the job done.

"It just shows where they're at as well, Jack obviously is a very young player and is getting good game time with Munster this season and is doing incredibly well and then Ross steps in having not been involved with Ireland for so long and sticks that one over the bar like he was never gone, basically.

"So I think the depth that we have in our squad in every different position, it's incredible in terms of guys getting their opportunities in big games like that and then seeing them do so well.”

Porter, 26, also believes his home province Leinster, unbeaten in all 13 games so far this season, are similarly well equipped at fly-half to cope without Sexton. Ross Byrne had steered the side from number 10 since the November Test window with Garry Ringrose taking over the captaincy before Sexton’s return to the starting line-up at the weekend.

“It’s gutting to lose a player of such a high calibre like Johnny to injury like that but Johnny has been out for a couple of games. In terms of Leinster, Garry Ringrose has stepped up incredibly well, as captain. He is more than capable of fulfilling that role in terms of what you need as a captain.

“As well as that, what we have at Leinster in terms of out-halves, we have Ross Byrne, we have Harry (Byrne), we have so many great options there and across the board and as well as that with Ireland we’ve lots of young talent that can step up - Jack Crowley, Joey - we’ve loads of lads there.

“But it’s gutting to lose Johnny like that so hopefully he’s not going to be out for too long.”

Porter also addressed his new role as a Tackle Your Feelings ambassador, as a video was released to highlight the impact of his support network on his mental wellbeing since the passing of his mother as a young boy.

The TYF Schools Programme is a classroom-based, teacher-led, life skills development programme which enables students to build healthy habits and personal coping strategies as well as kindness and understanding when it comes to mental health and wellbeing. The free programme includes an eight-lesson schedule, covering awareness, emotions, wellbeing characteristics and self-care.

For more information on Tackle Your Feelings follow the Instagram account @tyf or visit the website www.tackleyourfeelings.com