Jack Crowley backed to play big role for Munster

Versatile Munster back Shane Daly said teammate Jack Crowley hasn’t looked back since going to South Africa with the Emerging Ireland squad back in September.

Daly, who was also on that squad which competed in Bloemfontein, said that Crowley’s confidence levels have soared this season and that he has stepped up into a leadership role.

Crowley, a product of Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar who will be 23 on Friday the 13th next week, made his Irish debut off the bench against against Fiji in November and then his first start when he was drafted in for injured skipper Johnny Sexton prior to the game against Australia.

And he could come strongly into the reckoning for the Six Nations if Sexton is unavailable following the facial injury he picked up against Connacht on Sunday.

Crowley crowned a man of the match display in their comeback 15-14 win away to Ulster on Sunday by making the break from deep which ended with Ben Healy, the man he has edged ahead of in Munster in the pecking order behind Joey Carbery, scoring the winner in the final play.

"He's been unreal this year, that Emerging Ireland trip was just unbelievable for him,” said Daly.

"The way he was able to step up into a leadership role, he's been able to bring that to Munster as well. So, it's not just the stuff you're seeing on the pitch, he's speaking up in meetings and giving his thoughts.

"His confidence levels have gone up and up since that tour and he's been backing it up week on week, it's been great to see a fella like that really step up. His cap was well deserved, we were delighted to see it."

Munster forwards coach Andi Kyriacou said that Crowley is thriving under pressure and he sees a big role for him with the province and beyond.

"He's very much enjoying it, he's definitely one of the guys we're looking at as a future leader and we've got to help him, he's still a young man, he needs to keep growing and learning how to lead.

"He's very well liked and respected within the group and you see around the way he's playing, he is full of confidence at the moment so yeah, he's doing great and he'll keep developing.

"He's such a young lad at the moment and it's important for us as coaches and other senior players around the group to keep helping him out.”

Meanwhile, Kyriacou said that they need to build on their 15-14 comeback win in Belfast when they entertain the Sharks at Musgrave Park this Friday and continue climbing the URC table before they switch their attention to the Champions Cup games against Northampton Saints and Toulouse.

They will have tighthead John Ryan for those games before the 34-year-old, who rejoined the province on loan after Wasps went into administration, departs for New Zealand to join the Chiefs after turning down a contract extension, having been let go by Munster at the end of last season.

Kyriacou, a former hooker with Saracens, Munster and Ulster, said the Cork man will be a loss when he departs at the end of the month.

"Obviously he's a great bloke to have around the place, he has played really well since coming back and yeah, look, we'll miss him when he goes but he's had to do what's right for him and we back that, we'll just look to get the most out of him while he's here and we'll wish him well when he goes off and has his adventure on the other side of the world,” added Kyriacou.