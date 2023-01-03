Kyriacou says Munster can spring on from Ulster comeback win

Munster forwards coach Andi Kyriacou said the comeback win over Ulster has given them a platform to push on and continue climbing the URC table.

But he said they can’t look beyond Friday night’s clash against the Sharks at Musgrave Park, not least as there is such a short turnaround from their 15-14 win in Belfast on Sunday evening.

“Our ball in play time was huge, 43 minutes, which is excellent and what we're striving for,” said Kyriacou. “We're happy as a coaching group. There's still loads of areas of improvement, and things we need to tidy up, but that's the nature of every game every week, you're always trying to get better.

“The belief within the squad is something we're growing from the get-go. We've seen throughout the length of the season so far that there's improvements week on week. What's been really nice is that the belief at the weekend, sticking to the framework we're trying to play in, the belief made sure that we got over the line at the end of the game, and stuck in the fight for the full match.

“We've had a review day today from the Ulster match, a few fix-ups on the field, and then a bit of a high-intensity block towards the end of the session, to keep us in that mindset. Then it's all about recovery with the lads from this point on. They had a good recovery day yesterday in their own time. Lads are good, they're in a good spot.”

Kyriacou said a few players who received knocks were being assessed with a squad update due to be issued this Tuesday evening.

“There's a few knocks, but we managed to get most people out on the field today. The nature of those three games in 12 days that we're going through, is that we have to manage bodies. We're looking alright for the weekend in terms of availability of players.

“We just have to wait and see what our medics come back with at the end of the day,” he added.

Kyriacou said that with a new coaching team taking time to settle in, it was important not to look too far ahead and that they still had loads to work on heading into the second half of the season.

“We're very much a week-to-week coaching group,” he added. “We try not to look too far ahead, we're very much performance driven, and we work hard on the way we critique and analyse our performances from the weekend. We're just looking at trying to encourage the lads to stay in the framework as much as possible, and break teams down in our phase game.

“We saw how well we can keep hold of the ball and stress teams, and that's something we're constantly focusing on. The rest of the season will take care of itself, we'll just concentrate on the next game.”