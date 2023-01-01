Leinster apologise for playing 'Up the Ra' song at RDS  

Leinster Rugby have issued an apology after the controversial Wolfe Tones song, Celtic Symphony, was played over the public address system following Sunday night's win over Connacht at the RDS.
The song was played while the Leinster players were completing a lap of honour following the 41-12 win in the United Rugby Championship.
The playing of the song was cut short soon after its controversial chorus 'ooh ah, up the Ra' began.
The FAI was fined €20,000 by Uefa when the same song was played in the Republic of Ireland women's dressing room following last year's victory over Scotland in the World Cup playoff.
The chorus is widely regarded to be an expression of support for the Provisional IRA, though Wolfe Tones songwriter Brian Warfield says it is simply a reference to a line taken from graffiti he saw on a wall in Glasgow.
Leinster have since issued a statement apologising for the song being played: “A song was played over the PA at the RDS Arena this evening that shouldn’t have been played.
"Leinster Rugby has taken measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again and apologises sincerely for its use and for any offence caused.”