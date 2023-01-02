Cool Healy cameo can supercharge Munster's season

United Rugby Championship

Ulster 14 Munster 15

Talk of a possible switch to Scotland has swirled around Ben Healy in recent weeks and the Munster out-half highlighted both his abilities and worth to his home province with a last-gasp game-winning try and conversion away to Ulster last night.

Introduced with just less than half an hour to play, the Tipperary native kicked a 74th-minute penalty to reduce the deficit to six points before coming up with the decisive moves in a tough and tense, if imperfect, URC interpro.

It’s a cameo that will only strengthen his hand in negotiations at a time when Gregor Townsend is supposedly giving him the eyes and holding out the promise of a Scottish Test jersey. It also has the potential to super-charge Munster’s season.

“Composure. He reeks of composure,” said head coach Graham Rowntree of a player who was featuring for the first time since a starring role against the South African ‘A’ side at Paírc Uí Chaoimh in early November. “He has been cracking for us.”

That it was a third-choice ten that should contribute the game’s defining moments seemed apt given Munster had travelled north without the likes of Joey Carbery, Tadhg Beirne and Peter O’Mahony to face an Ulster team that was fully locked and loaded.

Forget the details for a bit, and the many imperfections on both sides on the night: this was big. If that Bok bashing down by the Lee got their season up and running then a win like this, in a place like this, can super-charge it.

MATCHWINNER: Ben Healy of Munster is congratulated by Munster head coach Graham Rowntree after the United Rugby Championship between Ulster and Munster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Rowntree had spoken in the days before about the value of victories on the road and how he treasured them more than most in his own distinguished playing days. He knows this means more than league points and rungs on a ladder.

For the record, this lifts them to ninth and one point off the crucial eighth slot.

“Belief comes from doing it,” said the boss. “You can have all the success in training but doing it on New Year’s Day away against a very good team like Ulster – and I genuinely think that we left some tries out there as well the way we attacked that second half – it really fuels our belief in what we’re doing.”

Munster were poor in the opening period. They had next to no territory in the first half hour and coughed up a series of silly penalties to gift John Cooney three penalties and Ulster a 9-0 advantage that held to the interval.

It was a deficit made all the more concerning by the visitors’ inability to score off a lengthy siege in that last ten minutes when Ulster’s Tom Stewart had been yellow-carded for repeated team infringements but they didn’t allow that fester.

Munster were a much better proposition after the break. They began to challenge the Ulster lineout with some success. Their attack was much improved too, the willingness to drift wide mixed with more direct probes and greater deception.

Time and again they broke through the Ulster line and a superb passage of accurate and imaginative attacking paid off after 45 minutes with Paddy Patterson’s try. Jack Crowley couldn’t convert but they were back in it.

Both sides will spend plenty of time reviewing errors in the post-match briefings this week. The shortcomings were indicative of two teams still scrambling for their true selves but Ulster seemed to strike the killer blow with a dozen minutes left.

Robert Baloucoune sprinted over for the try, his chance coming off a superb Stuart McCloskey skip pass after the midfielder spotted Paddy Campbell drifting off his wing as the phases piled up, but Nathan Doak couldn’t add the extras.

That left Ulster 14-5 to the good but Munster kept coming. Healy – in at ten with Crowley shifting to 12 - popped over a penalty with six minutes to go and both men were central to the dramatic end game with the latter making one brilliant break.

“That penalty decision was vital, to take us to eight points, and then the composure we showed,” said Rowntree. “One thing we have spoken about all week is belief in our fitness and that showed tonight in the way we kept going in that second half.

“It was good discipline and patience at the end to get the try. I’m immensely proud of the guys in that all of the work we are doing on the field, with Mike Prendergast in particular, is coming out in our game so it is just about keeping the belief.”

ULSTER: S Moore; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; R Sutherland, T Stewart, M Moore; K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt), G Jones, S Reffell, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: G Milasinovich for Moore (30); J Andrew for Moore (35-40); N Doak for Cooney and S Carter for Treadwell (both 63); J Murphy for Jones and E O’Sullivan fort Sutherland (both 67); J Flannery for Burns (74).

MUNSTER: M Haley; S Daly, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, K Earls; J Crowley, P Patterson; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, K McDonald; J O’Donoghue (capt), A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Replacements: J Wycherley for Kilcoyne (39-40 and 67); B Healy for Fekitoa (53); C Murray for Patterson (56); P Campbell for Earls (64); S Buckley for Scannell and S Archer for Salanoa (both 70).

Referee: A Brace (IRFU)