Graham Rowntree confident Munster are on the right trajectory

Graham Rowntree has repeated his confidence in the trajectory his evolving Munster squad and gameplan are on as he prepares for Sunday’s New Year date with Ulster in Belfast.

The first-season head coach has undertaken something of a revolution since succeeding his former boss Johann van Graan last summer, injecting pace into training sessions and empowering his squad to play with width and imagination if the circumstances are right.

Yet while there have been definite improvements they have not translated into a run of consistent performances or results and Munster find themselves turning into 2023 needing a solid run of success in the BKT United Rugby Championship if they are to climb into the top half of the table and qualify for both the end of season play-offs and next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

Last Monday’s St Stephen’s night derby defeat at home to Leinster kept Munster pegged in 11th place in the URC albeit in a compressed midtable, just four points behind fifth-placed Cardiff. Rowntree on Thursday said: “I think it’s obvious when you see how we’re playing, the improvement’s that we’ve made throughout the last few months, particularly with the ball in hand.

“Our defence has improved as well in terms of our contacts, though obviously disappointed with the two tries we conceded at the weekend. But no, I definitely see an upward trajectory for us but ultimately it’s all about winning.”

Referring to the 20-19 Thomond Park loss to Leinster three days earlier, the Munster boss said he saw progress despite the loss and added: “No, I don’t feel any mounting pressure. There’s pressure every week to win, particularly going to the Kingspan. No, I don’t feel any greater pressure following the weekend, no.

“Yes, progress all right. I see elements of our game constantly improving. Things we are working on have worked, I thought we scored three good tries as well, which we worked hard for but as I said after the game it was all tinged with disappointment, wasn’t it.

“We conceded two tries and lost a game we should have won.”

With eight games of the regular season remaining a victory at Kingspan Stadium would be the perfect start to the New Year but Rowntree was under no illusions about the size of the task having already lost 15-14 to Dan McFarland’s side in Limerick on October 29.

“There are certain things we’ve got to stop Ulster doing. Whatever team you play against, you analyse them and there’s certain traits and things that they do well which you’ve got to stop.

“Ulster have got a very strong maul. They play a lot off their maul. They’ve got a lot of very direct running game, so we’ve got to stop that. And we’ll continue to build on what we’re getting at in terms of our attack.”