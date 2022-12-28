Munster set to welcome Haley back but second-row injury crisis deepens 

Munster look set to welcome back in-form full-back Mike Haley for Sunday’s derby clash at Ulster but their second-row injury crisis could be set to deepen ahead of the New Year’s Day trip to Belfast.

Head coach Graham Rowntree will have to make changes for the BKT URC clash at Kingspan Stadium with IRFU player welfare protocols set to kick in and the province’s Ireland internationals facing selection rotation in the coming weeks ahead of next month’s Heineken Champions Cup clashes with Northampton Saints and at Toulouse. Yet there will also be injury-enforced switches following the St Stephen’s night 20-19 loss at home to Leinster.