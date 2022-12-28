Munster set to welcome Haley back but second-row injury crisis deepens 

With Tom Ahern (shoulder), Edwin Edogbo (ankle), Paddy Kelly (head), RG Snyman (knee), and Fineen Wycherley (shoulder) also currently sidelined, Kleyn’s potential absence could be keenly felt
KEY COG: Munster’s Mike Haley has been in brilliant form of late. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 16:00
Simon Lewis

Munster look set to welcome back in-form full-back Mike Haley for Sunday’s derby clash at Ulster but their second-row injury crisis could be set to deepen ahead of the New Year’s Day trip to Belfast.

Head coach Graham Rowntree will have to make changes for the BKT URC clash at Kingspan Stadium with IRFU player welfare protocols set to kick in and the province’s Ireland internationals facing selection rotation in the coming weeks ahead of next month’s Heineken Champions Cup clashes with Northampton Saints and at Toulouse. Yet there will also be injury-enforced switches following the St Stephen’s night 20-19 loss at home to Leinster.

Munster’s weekly squad update issued on Wednesday confirmed that hooker Diarmuid Barron had failed a Head Injury Assessment following his introduction off the bench at Thomond Park on Monday and will have to go through the mandatory return to play protocols.

And while there was good news in the return of Haley to training this week having missed the Leinster game, Munster revealed that lock Jean Kleyn’s availability for the Ulster game was yet to be determined as he will go for a scan on a knee injury.

With Tom Ahern (shoulder), Edwin Edogbo (ankle), Paddy Kelly (head), RG Snyman (knee), and Fineen Wycherley (shoulder) also currently sidelined, Kleyn’s potential absence could be keenly felt, particularly with Ireland second row/flanker Tadhg Beirne due for some rest after playing in the last eight consecutive weeks having also been ever-present for Andy Farrell in the Autumn Nations Series against South Africa, Fiji, and Australia.

Munster signed former Wasps lock Kiran McDonald on a short-term contract in late October as injury cover with the former Glasgow Warrior coming off the bench against Leinster having made his debut against South Africa A on November 10. McDonald and Eoin O’Connor could be the two remaining fit second rows alongside Beirne if Kleyn is ruled out following his scan.

Back-rowers John Hodnett (thigh) and Jack Daly (knee), props Jeremy Loughman (thigh) and Keynan Knox (knee) and wing Andrew Conway (knee) are also unavailable.

