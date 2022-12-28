'It makes it even more disappointing' - Rowntree laments failure to deliver in crucial sin bin period 

The disappointment ran deep, the frustration unconcealed, as Graham Rowntree raked over the embers of another home derby defeat to Leinster.

The instant appraisals of a team’s performance are always the most emotional and the Munster head coach’s was no different at Thomond Park late on St Stephen’s night following a 20-19 BKT URC defeat.

Yet while the cold-hearted, forensic analysis will have unfolded in time for today’s post-match squad review, and before the page is immediately turned towards the New Year’s Day trip to Ulster, it will not detract from the essence of Munster’s loss. Rowntree’s men twice created game-winning platforms for themselves in a gripping festive encounter on Monday evening but failed to convert either of them.

Credit where it is due, Leinster managed both situations superbly, at 14-6 down with a man in the sin bin after 43 minutes, and having conceded a third try 20 minutes later when it became a one-point game at 20-19 in the final quarter. It is what we have come to expect from a brilliantly coached group of exceptional talents whose qualities run deep into the fabric of their provincial set-up.

That has become an oft-repeated caveat for Munster coaches in the past eight seasons since Anthony Foley delivered the last league double over the old enemy in 2014-15. The one-point defeat this time around was Leinster’s 10th straight URC/PRO14 victory over their southern neighbours, a fourth in a row at Thomond Park and a 17th win in the last 19 meetings - Munster’s 2021 Rainbow Cup win at the RDS is not included.

While none have been this narrow, few will have been as satisfying for Leinster boss Leo Cullen and no Munster coach could be as frustrated as Rowntree must have felt on Monday night.

When his side engineered a penalty try from a driving lineout maul just after the interval it sent the vast majority of the 25,600 capacity crowd into raptures, their side exerting a physical dominance over the boys in blue not often seen in recent seasons to give Munster a 14-6 lead with the added bonus of seeing Leinster No.8 yellow carded by referee Chris Busby.

Up in numbers, ahead on the scoreboard and with the home supporters at their passionate best, there should have been only one winner from that point yet somehow Munster contrived to lose the next 10-minute period 14-0, man of the match Scott Penny and then hooker Dan Sheehan powering over after contrasting approaches to the five-metre tap penalties the home side had coughed up.

If Penny’s finish was the result of an intricate trick play, Sheehan’s was a blunt-force shoo-in and both of them will be viewed through red-tinted glasses as soft tries. Rowntree certainly saw it that way.

“Yes. Fact,” the Munster boss agreed of the opportunity that went begging during that sin-binning.

“It makes it even more disappointing. That for me was the difference between the two teams, that period.

“We’ll look at what we can do better and move one because it’s a big game every week at the moment. We’re halfway through a 10-game block. We’ve got to crack on, a massive game in Belfast on Sunday, then we’re at home the week after and then we go to Europe again.

“I’m not even going to talk about Europe, just talk about this game in Belfast on Sunday.”

The review will have to come up with some instant fixes if Munster are to being 2023 in positive fashion, not least from the way they failed to build on the momentum garnered by Patrick Campbell’s 63rd minute try which closed the gap to 20-19. Had the touchline conversion from Joey Carbery gone through rather than wide of the posts it might have put a different complexion on proceedings but Leinster managed the final quarter brilliantly well, keeping Munster pinned in their own half, defending their own line for long stretches rather than attacking at the opposite end.

Such was the league leaders’ comfort in their position that captain Garry Ringrose even instructed fly-half Ross Byrne to kick to the corner with three minutes remaining rather than look for an insurance three-pointer from the kicking tee that would have had Munster scrambling for a last-ditch try. As it was, the home side spent the dying minutes in their own 22, suffocated masterfully by an imposing blue line of defenders.

Rowntree knows his team are still developing, that they produced plenty of positives in their performance against the best team in the league but this was another painful lesson to be absorbed and improved upon and the plusses do not ease that pain. Not at the moment at least.

“We will look back on this game with that in mind in the future but now, straight after the battle, that’s our frustration and we’ll look at how we can not concede those tries again.

“Must-win games everywhere at the moment, isn’t it?,” he added with this Sunday’s trip to Belfast in mind. “We know where we are but we’ll look at what we can do to improve.”