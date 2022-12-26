Leo Cullen impressed with Leinster character in 'unorthodox' win

Leo Cullen praised the character of his Leinster side to claim a 20-19 derby victory at Munster he described as “pretty unorthodox”.

Munster had led this St Stephen’s night BKT URC match 14-6 after 43 minutes thanks to a first-half try from Gavin Coombes and a penalty try just after the break that saw Leinster’s Max Deegan sin-binned.

Yet Leinster, with a man down, hit back with two tries, both scored from tap penalties on the five-metre line by man of the match Scott Penny and hooker Dan Sheehan to take a 20-14 lead, Ross Byrne having added two conversions.

Munster narrowed the gap to a point with an unconverted try from replacement back Patrick Campbell on 63 minutes but the home side, roared on by a capacity 25,600 crowd, were unable to manufacture another try-scoring opportunity as Leinster managed the game brilliantly to its conclusion. The away win stretches the winning start to the URC campaign to 10 matches for the league leaders and Cullen was particularly pleased to have seen his team claim the victory at Thomond Park.

“Yeah it is (pleasing),” Cullen said, “because it’s a pretty unorthodox type of win, isn’t it? But the guys showed great character out there, which is pleasing.

“We’re eight points down at the start of the second half, lose a man to the bin, then to win that next 10 minutes by 14 points, when we accumulate most of our points, that’s really, really pleasing.

“And the last 10 minutes, reasonably controlled, playing the game in the right areas, even though it’s pretty chaotic if you see some of the breakdowns there where players are coming in from all angles, but we managed to get over the line. We’re pleased with a hard-earned four points.”

Cullen’s opposite number Graham Rowntree, however, was left bitterly disappointed by Munster’s second successive Thomond Park defeat, having been beaten by Champions Cup pool rivals Toulouse earlier this month. Most frustrating for the head coach was the concession of those two tries from tap penalties having just taken control of the game at 14-6.

“Without having a load of territory in that first half we were ahead (7-6), and then in the third quarter we worked hard for a penalty try, they had a guy in the bin and we concede two soft tries,” Rowntree said. “We can't do that, we just can't do that.

“We lost our way towards the end there against a good team, whoever they seem to put on the field. There's a lot of familiar faces in that Leinster, team, whoever they field, they're a class team.

“The most disappointing thing for me was how we dealt with that time after the penalty try, conceding two soft tries.”

The first of Leinster’s tries, scored by flanker Penny had come from an elaborately-crafted move off the five-metre tap but the second, finished by Sheehan was more straightforward yet still caught Munster napping. Rowntree said his side’s defence of those set plays would have to improve ahead of this Sunday’s New Year’s Day trip to Ulster.

“I'll have to watch it again in the cold light of day. We spoke about it a lot, they have an armoury of quick-tap moves. We spoke about it, and previewed it in the week, and trained it, but we have to be better.

“In the white-hot heat of the battle we have to be better than that.

“I think (for the Sheehan try) we were waiting for the next fancy movement off the first carry. “First thing’s first, and we didn't deal with the first carry, we were looking at what they were trying to do off it. We have to be better in every game, and particularly against a classy team like that.

“There are lots of positives, but when you lose a game like that you focus on the negatives. We'll review it again as coaches, and move forward in six days in Belfast.”