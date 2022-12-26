Leinster manage game masterfully to maintain derby grip

United Rugby Championship

Munster 19 Leinster 20

Leinster edged past Munster to continue their winning start to the season and inflict a 10th consecutive league defeat of their rivals with this narrow St Stephen’s night victory in their BKT URC derby at Thomond Park on Monday.

A sell-out 25,600 crowd braved a drop in temperatures on a chilly Limerick evening with the majority of the Reds’ supporters hoping for a first league win since the corresponding fixture four years ago. However, they saw Graham Rowntree’s side come up short to damage their chances of reaching the URC end of season play-offs.

Munster had led 7-6 at the interval thanks to a Gavin Coombes try and taken a 14-6 lead early in the second half thanks to a penalty try that saw Leinster’s Max Deegan sin-binned by referee Chris Busby as a result.

Yet Deegan’s side rebounded in style with two quickfire tries from flanker and man of the match Scott Penny and hooker Dan Sheehan to retake the lead. Though replacement wing Patrick Campbell brought Munster within a point of their rivals in the 63rd minute, Joey Carbery missed the touchline conversion and Leinster held on to claim the win that strengthens their lead at the top of the table and keeps Munster in the wrong half as the campaign makes a turn into 2023.

Leinster, still missing injured Ireland and Lions duo Johnny Sexton, their captain, and Tadhg Furlong, have been doing just fine with Ross Byrne at fly-half and their number 10 kicked them into a 6-0 lead with penalties on three and 19 minutes. Opposite number Carbery missed a kick in response but it was Munster who landed the first telling blow, stemming from a choke tackle that led to Leinster’s collapsing the resulting maul.

Carbery kicked to the corner and from the lineout rumbled to the Leinster line after a strong Niall Scannell carry to the five-metre line. They would not be denied from there and when Leinster conceded another penalty, home captain Peter O’Mahony elected to take a tap from five metres out, just as they had down eight days earlier at Northampton Saints. It produced the same result, No.8 Gavin Coombes striking from close range for his sixth try of the season and fourth in his last four appearances.

Carbery made the conversion and Munster took a 7-6 lead into the half-time break. It got even better as the second period got underway, Carbery kicking off and his side winning a penalty from the restart, then going to the corner from where Munster produced a big lineout drive that earned them a penalty on 43 minutes, opening a 14-6 lead.

Leinster also lost No.8 Max Deegan to the sin bin for their troubles but his side responded brilliantly to the twin setback, scoring two tries in the four minutes through flanker Scott Penny and Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, Ross Byrne converting both to push Leinster in front once again at 20-14.

Back came Munster, regaining a foothold inside the Leinster 22 and though initially no match for the blue defensive line, their pressure finally paying off on 63 minutes. Patrick Campbell, on for Keith Earls just three minutes earlier, was the recipient of a long pass out to the right wing from fellow replacement Craig Casey after Leinster had been sucked infield, the academy wing given a free pass over the visitors’ try line. Carbery missed the touchline conversion but Munster were just a point in arrears at 19-20 as the game moved into its final quarter.

Leinster, however, were managing the end game masterfully, retaining possession in Munster’s half while the home side failed to take advantage of the opportunities to exit they had worked so hard to create. When Leinster won a penalty on the Munster 10-metre line, their captain Garry Ringrose even felt confident enough with four minutes still left on the clock to instruct Byrne to kick to the corner and as the game went into its penultimate minute it was the men in red defending their line as the league leaders ground out the phases.

Yet there was hope for the Thomond Park faithful as Munster won a scrum in front of their line, the ball put in by Casey with the 80 minutes up.

Munster needed to run it from there but yet again could not breach Leinster’s defence, their night ending in disappointment, still inside their 22 as they coughed up a knock-on to end the game.

Rowntree’s men now face a trip to Belfast to face Ulster on New Year’s Day, still desperately in need of league points if they are to reach the end of season play-offs and qualify for next season’s Champions Cup. Leinster, however, keep marching on, their winning start to the campaign stretching into the New Year, their lead at the top of the table still intact and their double trophy hunt very much alive and kicking.

MUNSTER: S Daly; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley, K Earls (P Campbell, 60); J Carbery (R Scannell, 64), C Murray (C Casey, 51); D Kilcoyne (J Wycherley, 62), N Scannell (D Barron, 60; N Scannell 67 - HIA), J Ryan (R Salanoa, 62); J Kleyn (K McDonald, 71), T Beirne, J O'Donoghue, P O'Mahony – captain (A Kendellen, 65), G Coombes

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose - captain, J Osborne, J Lowe; R Byrne, N McCarthy (L McGrath, 49); A Porter, D Sheehan, C Healy (V Abdaladze, 60); R Baird (R Molony, 49), J McCarthy; R Ruddock (J Conan, 55), S Penny, M Deegan.

Yellow card: M Deegan 43-53

Replacements not used: J McKee, M Milne, H Byrne, L Turner

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)