Mo'unga and Frizell to leave New Zealand rugby for Japan

All Blacks duo Richie Mo'unga and Shannon Frizell will join Japanese side

Toshiba Brave Lupus after next year's World Cup, potentially putting an end to their Test careers. Under current New Zealand policy, neither will be available for selection while playing overseas.

Outhalf Mo'unga (28) has 44 caps. He will leave Crusaders where he has played 94 times and scored over 1000 points.

“The Crusaders have been my life for ever, even before I joined the team it was my life, dreaming of being part of the family,” Mo’unga said in a statement.

“Looking back at my time with the team since 2015, it makes me so grateful to be part of such a franchise, part of some really awesome memories, some great achievements and great moments, and to just meet some really special people.

“My energy going into this season is no different to any other, I’m here to give my everything. I still want to perform, to do the best for the Crusaders, our members and our fans. There’s still a heck of a job to do before I leave.”

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson described Mo'unga as "one of the most influential Super Rugby players ever".

"Through his performances in the biggest games, the biggest moments - he stood up," Robertson said.

"He's a special man, a local boy, pride of the community, and there's no doubt about it - Richie can play.

"When Richie is on, the team is on. He brings out the best from all the players. For me, he is one of the most influential Super Rugby players ever - how he plays the game, his ability to score points consistently year after year in those crucial moments."

Flanker Frizell, also 28, will leave Highlanders to join Mo'unga at Toshiba where former All Blacks captain and Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder is coach.

Frizell has made 25 appearances for the All Blacks since making his debut in 2018.