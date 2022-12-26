Another litmus test beckons for Munster's new gameplan 

Leinster. They have been the standard bearers to which Munster have aspired for longer than the southern province would care to remember and nothing about the way Leo Cullen’s men have started this season suggests things are about to change.

And yet. With a new coaching staff refusing to dwell on the past, pitiful record of nine straight league defeats to their neighbours, and finally seeing their labours since taking the helm in pre-season begin to bear fruit, Munster will go into tonight’s sell-out Thomond Park renewal with confidence and a firm sense of their direction of travel.

One defeat in their last five matches, and that to European heavyweights Toulouse, has given Graham Rowntree’s side gathering momentum ahead of this BKT United Rugby Championship derby and though league points remain vital to prospects for this season, there is hope in the camp that this latest meeting of old foes could be a turning point in the relationship.

The imponderable that was put to attack coach Mike Prendergast this week was whether he felt Munster’s evolving and expanding gameplan had progressed sufficiently well enough to land the knockout punch on a Leinster team unbeaten this season and on a mission to regain both league and European titles next May.

“I suppose that’s the big question,” Prendergast said. “It’s an interesting question. We look at performance first and if we can get our detail right and be incredibly aggressive, because I think it’s something that maybe is overlooked when you look at Leinster and their shape and skills, and ability to move, but they’re incredibly aggressive on their carries from an attack point of view and they generate that quick ball and that becomes a hard thing to defend.

“So, I think if we get those aspects of our game right, I firmly believe we can win this game. It will be a huge challenge and we are still on that journey. I think in terms of where we can go there’s still steps forward to make. It’s still enough early days, we’ve probably been together for six months, and games-wise three-and-a-half, four months, but every week we’re looking to add little layers to our game, and sometimes that hasn’t come off, or we haven’t shown it yet.

“So, it is a framework that’s evolving. I do think that going back to the Bulls game there has been good improvements in it. I know Graham speaks about how we train but you can see it at training and I know at the start of the season it probably didn’t show as much but you can see what we’re trying to do in training and how quick we want to move, that it is starting to come through at game time.“

Consistency of selection had been a contributory factor to Munster’s early-season woes but Rowntree was forced to make just two changes to the side that won at Northampton last week with full-back Mike Haley and loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman forced out, as was replacement back-rower John Hodnett.

The full-back is replaced by Shane Daly, who came off the bench last weekend, as did Dave Kilcoyne who moves into the front row.

Rowntree has also kept faith with Jack Crowley at inside centre after a first start at number 12 last weekend.

In contrast, Leinster boss Leo Cullen has made five changes to the team which hammered an understrength Gloucester side nine days ago to complete an 11-game winning start to their season in the BKT URC and Heineken Champions Cup. Not that even wholesale changes to selection have proved to upset this side’s machine-like efficiency, especially against Munster.

If anything, Leinster look to have increased their connectedness this season as their back-to-back European victories proved, achieved without either captain Johnny Sexton or tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong.

Neither will have made the trip to Limerick this evening as centre Garry Ringrose continues with the captaincy and Ross Byrne remains in the fly-half berth.

They have new partners in midfield and at half-back with Ringrose set to combine with Jamie Osborne while Byrne’s scrum-half is former Munster man Nick McCarthy, in his first start of the season.

In the outside backs there is a first start since early October for wing Jordan Larmour following his return from injury at the RDS last weekend to take his place in an all-Test back three alongside full-back Hugo Keenan and left wing James Lowe.

Andrew Porter is set to make his 100th appearance in blue at loosehead in a much-changed pack, with Dan Sheehan replacing Ronan Kelleher at hooker and Cian Healy making his first start at tighthead prop in what will be his 256th Leinster cap.

An all-new second row of Ryan Baird and Joe McCarthy and a fully changed back-row from last week’s 57-0 win, with Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan complete the line-up.

MUNSTER: S Daly; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley, K Earls; J Carbery, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne, J O'Donoghue, P O'Mahony - captain, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, K McDonald, A Kendellen, C Casey, R Scannell, P Campbell.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose - captain, J Osborne, J Lowe; R Byrne, N McCarthy; A Porter, D Sheehan, C Healy; R Baird, J McCarthy; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: J McKee, M Milne, V Abdaladze, R Molony, J Conan, L McGrath, H Byrne, L Turner.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU).