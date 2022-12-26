'I think I offer something different' — Niall Scannell not shying away from Ireland ambitions 

When you have played professional rugby for Munster for a decade, as Niall Scannell has, the Christmas Day routine is a familiar one.

A day of togetherness with loved ones, for sure, but also a front row seat to the feasting and festivities enjoyed by family members without a pressing St Stephen’s Day appointment with an arch-rival.

Certainly the fear of missing out that the 30-year-old hooker might have experienced in young days has faded but for Scannell, who had the moral support of fellow traveller and Munster team-mate Rory around the family Christmas dinner table in Cork, there was also the constant presence in his mind of facing Leinster at Thomond Park the following evening.

“Christmas is probably Leinster on Stephen’s Day, isn’t it?” Scannell told the Irish Examiner this week.

“It was unusual last year when it was cancelled (due to Covid). There was the disappointment of it being cancelled and then ‘I actually might get a Christmas for the first time’.

“But it makes Christmas different but I suppose I’m lucky in the sense I have Rory as well so it’s not the like the whole family is going mad around me and I’m the only one there not drinking or not eating. So at least we’re both in it together.

“Like, since 2012 now, there’s been games and I’m kind of used to Christmas like this. When you’re a bit younger it’s different to what all your friends are doing and a bit annoying at times but at this stage it just is the way it is. I’ll enjoy my first one when I retire, certainly.”

The way Scannell has been playing recently, earning his 150th Munster cap in the win at Northampton last weekend, retirement appears a long way off. He has been boosted by a summer call-up to Ireland’s tour of New Zealand, and re-energised by a change of management at Munster where his former forwards coach and esteemed front-row club member Graham Rowntree has taken control.

While the hooker, whose 20th and most recent Test appearance came off the bench against the All Blacks in a quarter-final defeat in Tokyo just over three years ago, is philosophical about extending his international career, his ambition to do so has not wavered and he feels he still improving his game, regardless of his place in the Ireland pecking order.

“Not like I’ve given up on that but after a couple of years where I really pushed to try and get back in, you need to start concentrating on something a bit more tangible,” the Corkman said.

“I’m not Dan (Sheehan), I’m not Ronan (Kelleher), I’m not Rob Herring, I’m not Dave Heffernan.

“I think I offer something different but equally I’ll try and add all the other aspects of my game and hope that I can make myself as a package the kind of player they feel could add to the group and if they do, brilliant, but if they don’t I still need to keep getting better.

“I think for too long everything I was concentrating on around my game was based on trying to get back in there but it’s not the best way to get better.

“I’m at a stage where I hope that’s enough and if it’s not, I’ll just keep doing it and keep getting better. What else can you do?

“That’s all you can do, isn’t it? Just get better and better every day and if they pick you, they pick you. I’m not going to be throwing the toys out of the pram. I know the standard there now and the lads in there have set a high standard and that’s what I’m trying to get up to.

“I’m not going to shy away from it. I want to get back in and play for Ireland. I’m Irish and I love playing for Ireland, it’s the pinnacle of what you can do as a rugby player but equally it can’t be at the forefront of my mind day in, day out because I felt like that was distracting me a couple of years ago.

“Now I just want to play well for Munster and that’s what they’re picking the team on. So I feel like I’m just a bit more free in how I’m playing and a bit more open-minded to everything that’s going on here with the new coaches and the things they can add to my game.

“It seems to be working for me and I’m enjoying it, which is the main thing. It’s a lot easier when you’re enjoying it so that’s how I’ve been going about it but certainly the injection of new coaches in pre-season was refreshing.” Energised as he looks forward to Munster cap 151 in Limerick this evening, Scannell said he never imagined having such a long career with his home province.

“No. It’s crazy. I remember the first time. I got my first cap against Scarlets and Damian Varley got sick the morning of and I woke up at about 8 O’Clock and I had six missed calls off Rob Penney, who had probably never rang me, ever, until that point.

“So I was like, what’s going on here and he was saying ‘you’re involved tonight, mate’. In my head, I was thinking I’m probably not going to get on here and then Duncan Casey got concussed early in the game and I played 60 minutes.

“I started the next week but after that I was out for the rest of the season and the year after I played maybe four times. I was wondering if this was going to happen for me, I don’t know would I get more gametime elsewhere but the season after that I just kicked on and played most weeks.

“I look back to then and I felt like a bit of an impostor. I didn’t think I’d play again after that season not to mention 150 times. I know it’s not what happens for everyone but definitely, doing it for your home club, it’s special.

“So I’m hugely honoured… You cast your mind back 10 years and I didn’t think I’d play with a club at this high level for that long.

“And I’ll remember the day as something special, grinding out a win against tough, tough team, a proper rugby club and proper fans, great atmosphere. Getting a win and having my parents there, great stuff. That’s what I’ll remember.”