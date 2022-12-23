Leinster make ten changes for Munster clash

Leinster have made ten changes to the side which hammered Gloucester in last weekend's Heineken Champions Cup for Monday's clash with Munster.
Jordan Larmour replaces Jimmy O'Brien on the wing, with Jamie Osborne partnering captain Garry Ringrose in the centre in place of Charles Ngatai.
Former Munster scrum-half Nick McCarthy replaces Jamison Gibson-Park.
There are two changes in the front row with Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy replacing Rónan Kelleher and Michael Ala’alatoa respectively. Healy will pack down at tighthead.
Andrew Porter is named at loosehead and is set to make his 100th appearance for the province.
Ryan Baird and Joe McCarthy form the second-row partnership for the first time ever. They replace James Ryan and Ross Molony.
There is a new-look back row with Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny, and Max Deegan replacing Caelen Doris, Josh van der Flier, and Jack Conan respectively.
Molony and Conan are both named on the bench.
Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour; Garry Ringrose (C), Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Nick McCarthy; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy; Ryan Baird, Joe McCarthy; Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny, Max Deegan.
John McKee, Michael Milne, Vakhtang Abdaladze, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Liam Turner.