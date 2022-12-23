Leinster make ten changes for Munster clash

Leinster have made ten changes to the side which hammered Gloucester in last weekend's Heineken Champions Cup for Monday's clash with Munster
Leinster make ten changes for Munster clash

HUNDRED UP: Andrew Porter during a Leinster Rugby training session at the UCD in Dublin. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 12:34
TJ Galvin

Leinster have made ten changes to the side which hammered Gloucester in last weekend's Heineken Champions Cup for Monday's clash with Munster.

Jordan Larmour replaces Jimmy O'Brien on the wing, with Jamie Osborne partnering captain Garry Ringrose in the centre in place of Charles Ngatai.

Former Munster scrum-half Nick McCarthy replaces Jamison Gibson-Park.

There are two changes in the front row with Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy replacing Rónan Kelleher and Michael Ala’alatoa respectively. Healy will pack down at tighthead.

Andrew Porter is named at loosehead and is set to make his 100th appearance for the province.

Ryan Baird and Joe McCarthy form the second-row partnership for the first time ever. They replace James Ryan and Ross Molony.

There is a new-look back row with Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny, and Max Deegan replacing Caelen Doris, Josh van der Flier, and Jack Conan respectively.

Molony and Conan are both named on the bench.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour; Garry Ringrose (C), Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Nick McCarthy; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy; Ryan Baird, Joe McCarthy; Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny, Max Deegan.

Replacements: John McKee, Michael Milne, Vakhtang Abdaladze, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Liam Turner.

More in this section

England v Italy - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Member of staff suspended as Benetton investigate Cherif Traore racial abuse
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-BORDEAUX-BRIVE Rugby gets a shot clock in fresh moves to speed up game
Gavin Thornbury 3/12/2022 Connacht's Thornbury not expected back until next season after another crushing injury blow
<p>PLAYMAKER: Munster's Jack Crowley continues his centre partnership with Antoine Frisch. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Two changes to Munster team for Stephen's Day clash with Leinster

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.229 s