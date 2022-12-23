Antoine Frisch: Leinster showdown, Irish ambitions and pre-Munster learnings

Antoine Frisch knows he can advance his ambitions for Ireland recognition when he goes toe-to-toe with Leinster’s midfield on St Stephen’s night but Munster’s summer signing is determined that he puts province first in the BKT URC derby clash.

The Irish-qualified, French-born centre with family roots in Tallaght arrived from Bristol on a three-year contract during pre-season with Test rugby his ultimate goal.

He received an immediate boost with a call-up for Emerging Ireland’s tour to South Africa at the end of September.

Frisch, 26, duly made an impression with two appearances in the three-game set against Currie Cup sides but returned from Bloemfontein with a calf injury that sidelined him for Munster’s losing trip to Leinster on October 22.

Yet his form at outside centre since making his first start for Munster against South Africa A on November 10 suggests that the midfielder from Fontainebleau could be a suitable addition to Andy Farrell’s squad selection mix ahead of the Six Nations.

Frisch will have to continue playing to the heights he has hit in defence and attack to have a chance of being in the conversation alongside Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Stuart McCloskey and James Hume, not to mention the currently injured Robbie Henshaw but a strong performance in direct competition with the in-form Ringrose on Monday evening at a sold-out Thomond Park would do his chances no harm at all.

"It's huge. We know that we're watched every week, every player, and you're compared every week,” Frisch said this week.

"I'm not shying away from the fact that I came here with ambitions to try and play for Ireland, so yeah, it's huge. But you've got to focus on the team and the process and doing the job for the team.

"So it's really simple, just go out there and perform as best as you can and I think if you do that, then the rest takes care of itself.

"It's in the back of your mind but you don't think about it too much at the moment. Looking forward to it anyways.”

That Frisch is being advanced as a potential Test player is a testament to the ease with which he has settled quickly into a Munster backline empowered by the new management ticket spearheaded by head coach Graham Rowntree and attack coach Mike Prendergast to play more expansive, running rugby.

PARTNERSHIP: Joey Carbery, left, and Antoine Frisch of Munster during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 2 match between Northampton Saints and Munster. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"It's the same for everyone, every single player has that licence to express themselves, within the system obviously but yeah, the coaches are big on that and the way they tell us it's you're at your best when you're not thinking too much and you're expressing yourself, and that's when you're at your best.

"It's the same for everyone. I heard the same things were said about Mike Haley and it's just really positive, they let you express yourself which is class as a player, to get that confidence from the coaches is obviously massive. It's good, very good.”

Yet it also speaks to a player whose rugby education began in France, was honed in the Stade Francais Espoirs, or academy, and an early professional career in Pro D2 and the third-tier Federale 1 before his season in the English Premiership with Bristol, where Frisch told the Irish Examiner recently that a year playing alongside Fijian powerhouse Semi Radradra was particularly influential.

“Playing with a guy like Semi Radradra last year, I learned so much from him and even watching those guys (Ringrose and Henshaw) operate with Ireland, you learn so much by observing how they do things on both sides of the ball. I watch them all the time and it’s really good to have those guys in front of you so you know what you need to push for to try and be at their level.”

This week Frisch continued on the theme of that exposure to different influences in France, England and now Ireland and the benefits they are bringing to Munster’s developing game.

“I've seen different styles and it has helped me to have a better understanding of what a team needs and just playing in the right areas of the field.

"For example at Bristol there was a big emphasis on holding the ball and putting teams under pressure through your shape and your attack, and I improved massively from that point of view last year.

"So it definitely gives me a better knowledge of rugby and understanding what a team needs, I'm just using my ability to bring that to the team and it's good, it's definitely a plus in my game.”