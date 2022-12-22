Connacht ring the changes, Doak starts at out-half for Ulster 

Dan McFarland and Andy Friend have named their respective sides for the URC meeting of Connacht and Ulster at the Sportsground on Friday night (kick-off, 7.35pm).

McFarland has named both Nathan Doak and John Cooney in the same side, with Cooney manning the nine channel and 21-year-old Doak running the back line from the out-half berth.

New signing Rory Sutherland keeps his place in the side that lost out to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup, where he is joined by Marty Moore and Tom Stewart in the front-row.

Ethan McIlroy, Mike Lowry, and Rob Lyttle make up the back three, while Luke Marshall and Stuart McCloskey are named in the midfield.

For Connacht, Friend has made 12 changes to the team that secured Challenge Cup victory over Brive last weekend, with only Bundee Aki,

Shane Delahunt and Oisín Dowling keeping their starting berths.

Club captain Jack Carty, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver and John Porch all return after being rested for the two weeks of Challenge Cup rugby, while Mack Hansen has recovered from injury to also start.

Commenting on the team selection, Director of Rugby Andy Friend said: "We all realise the importance of tomorrow’s game in our aims for a top 8 finish this season. We’ve a number of players returning to us after a break, and have also included a few players in the 23 who impressed in the Challenge Cup, so there’s a good mix in our matchday squad.

Games against Ulster are always hugely intense, so the winners will be the ones who front up for the full 80 minutes. With a large crowd behind us and everyone in the Christmas spirit it’s sure to be a great occasion".

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray; O Dowling, C Oliver, C Prendergast.

Replacements: D Heffernan, P Dooley, D Robertson-McCoy, S Hurley-Langton, J Butler, K Marmion, D Hawkshaw, A Byrne.

Ulster: M Lowry; E McIlroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; N Doak, J Cooney; R Sutherland, T Stewart, M Moore; A O'Connor, I Henderson; D McCann, M Rea, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, E O'Sullivan, G Milasinovich, S Carter, G Jones, D Shanahan, J Flannery, S Moore.

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)