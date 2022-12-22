Connacht ring the changes, Doak starts at out-half for Ulster 

John Cooney and Nathan Doak make up the half-back pairing for Dan McFarland's side. 
Connacht ring the changes, Doak starts at out-half for Ulster 

VERSATILITY: Nathan Doak will start at 10 for Ulster. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 12:34
Shane Donovan

Dan McFarland and Andy Friend have named their respective sides for the URC meeting of Connacht and Ulster at the Sportsground on Friday night (kick-off, 7.35pm). 

McFarland has named both Nathan Doak and John Cooney in the same side, with Cooney manning the nine channel and 21-year-old Doak running the back line from the out-half berth. 

New signing Rory Sutherland keeps his place in the side that lost out to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup, where he is joined by Marty Moore and Tom Stewart in the front-row. 

Ethan McIlroy, Mike Lowry, and Rob Lyttle make up the back three, while  Luke Marshall and Stuart McCloskey are named in the midfield.

For Connacht, Friend has made 12 changes to the team that secured Challenge Cup victory over Brive last weekend, with only Bundee Aki, 

Shane Delahunt and Oisín Dowling keeping their starting berths. 

Club captain Jack Carty, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver and John Porch all return after being rested for the two weeks of Challenge Cup rugby, while Mack Hansen has recovered from injury to also start.

Commenting on the team selection, Director of Rugby Andy Friend said: "We all realise the importance of tomorrow’s game in our aims for a top 8 finish this season. We’ve a number of players returning to us after a break, and have also included a few players in the 23 who impressed in the Challenge Cup, so there’s a good mix in our matchday squad.

Games against Ulster are always hugely intense, so the winners will be the ones who front up for the full 80 minutes. With a large crowd behind us and everyone in the Christmas spirit it’s sure to be a great occasion".

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray; O Dowling, C Oliver, C Prendergast.

Replacements: D Heffernan, P Dooley, D Robertson-McCoy, S Hurley-Langton, J Butler, K Marmion, D Hawkshaw, A Byrne.

Ulster: M Lowry; E McIlroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; N Doak, J Cooney; R Sutherland, T Stewart, M Moore; A O'Connor, I Henderson; D McCann, M Rea, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, E O'Sullivan, G Milasinovich, S Carter, G Jones, D Shanahan, J Flannery, S Moore.

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

More in this section

England v Italy - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Cherif Traore accepts apology after being given rotten banana by team-mate
England v Italy - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Cherif Traore calls out teammates for racist gift received in Benetton’s Secret Santa
Northampton Saints v Munster - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 2 'We’re very conscious of it' - Prendergast knows indiscipline will cost them against Leinster 
<p>TIME UP: Leinster's James Tracey celebrates as Josh van der Flier scores a try. Pic: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy</p>

Leinster's James Tracy forced into early retirement

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.252 s