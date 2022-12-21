Munster 'completely different' to 18 months ago, says Lancaster

Another round of Christmas interpros, same circumstances. Leinster will turn into the festive season with an unbeaten run of eleven games so far this term. Ulster, Munster and Connacht have all reached this point having bobbed and weaved on the tide of changing fortunes.

It may be that an improving Munster have their number in Thomond Park next Monday but the broader picture does little to suggest that there is any hint of a changing of the guard among the four provinces, not least with the boys in blue having won four derbies in the last three months alone.

Leinster operate across the biggest of the four provinces with the largest population and off the back of a schools system that spits out a volume of players already indoctrinated to the daily routine and expectations of a professional-type rugby environment. That said, Stuart Lancaster doesn’t see why they should always reign supreme.

“I look at the teams the other provinces select and every time I am thinking that we need to be at our best to win this game,” said the Leinster senior coach ahead of the St Stephen’s Day meeting with Munster.

“All three squads have good players in every position so clearly to be successful you need a combination of strong identity, you need a good culture, good players, good coaching and habits ingrained from good training.

“If any team gets that right within Ireland then they’re going to be competitive. We’re lucky at the moment that we have started the season well but that counts for nothing really. It’s about the end of the season and winning.”

He has heard enough the refrain about Leinster’s innate advantages but counters with the point that some clubs in England with access to deep pools of talent fail to develop it due to the lack of a genuine link between the academy and the senior squad.

But success doesn’t just build from the bottom up. Munster made sweeping changes to their senior management team in the summer and, after a dismal start to the URC campaign, are now delivering encouraging performances and results.

Lancaster, like most people, sees their display against South Africa ‘A’ in Paírc Uí Chaoimh as their turning point. Last Sunday’s stubborn stand away to Northampton was another offering to impress the former England head coach.

“They’ve still got the resilience and defensive toughness and setpiece organisation you see every year but now they’ve got more detail in terms of their attacking shape. They’re working harder off the ball and you can generally see what they’re trying to do in attack.

“It’s a completely different style to 18 months ago, isn’t it? You were pretty much guaranteed a box kick would come first as an exit policy. Now it’s a box kick but it could easily be a mindset to run as well so there has definitely been an evolution.”

That variety of approach is something Leinster have long been capable of at their best, slicing teams with a rapier one week and bludgeoning their way to victory the next, but interpros don’t always facilitate the fancy stuff.

Neither side will be looking for style points in Limerick on St Stephen’s Day and Lancaster pinpointed the gladiatorial mood that comes with this encounter by stressing the pressure and the intensity and the ability to deliver inside that cauldron.

“Every game takes its own course. There was a mentor of mine who used to say that every game starts from zero and he was right. What’s happened in the past is irrelevant, particularly for this game on this day.”