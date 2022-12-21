Munster mid-term report: Assessing the early goings of the Rowntree era 

We are at the halfway point in the 2022-23 season so what better time to assess Munster’s current position on their never-ending rollercoaster ride of drama and dilemma.

Rugby’s greatest soap opera has not failed to disappoint as Graham Rowntree’s players prepare to say farewell to 2022 with the traditional St Stephen’s Day knees up with Leinster at Thomond Park.

It says much about the seismic changes undertaken at the province that this time 12 months ago, the fixture fell victim to a Covid outbreak in the Leinster camp, Munster were still finding their feet after an extended spell in quarantine for the bulk of the squad and digesting the news that that half their coaching staff had decided to abandon ship.

Everything, in fact, seems remarkably calm on the good ship Munster this yuletide in the wake of a European awayday victory at Northampton Saints but that would belie the often furious paddling that has been going on beneath the surface these past few months.

So How Is The Season Going Far?

Let us deal first with the facts. Nine games into an 18-game regular season in the BKT URC, Munster have clambered up to eighth place in the 16-team league table after a terrible start to the campaign.

It should not have been a surprise that the Rowntree era got off to a difficult start given the amount of churn to the coaching set-up that had gone on during the summer. All the major positions on the ticket had new faces behind their respective desks starting with the hotseat as new first-time head coach in Rowntree, previously Munster’s forwards coach, replaced Johann van Graan. Attack coach Mike Prendergast returned to his native province from Racing 92 to take the helm from Stephen Larkham, Andi Kyriacou stepped up from the academy to succeed Rowntree and playing legend and Grand Slam winner Denis Leamy took up the defensive leadership from JP Ferreira, thus ending his exile at Leinster.

This was a management group that promised excitement and a mindset shift from the previous regime but Leamy was the first to sound a note of caution, warning supporters not to expect the fruits of their labours in a shortened pre-season to ripen until the turn of the year. That word to the wise was spot on though the new coaches will have been dismayed at the depth of the problems that surfaced in the early weeks of the season. These were not the teething problems of players adjusting to new systems but fundamental errors in terms of skill levels, decision-making and intensity that all appeared to have taken a backward step from seasons before.

Those mistakes, not aided by the inability to select a consistent starting XV, led to just one victory in Munster’s opening four URC games, at home to perennial whipping boys Zebre Parma, and two in the first seven as Rowntree’s men lost three Irish derbies in the process at Connacht and Leinster while Ulster left Thomond Park with a first win since 2014.

Munster had slumped to 14th place in the table at one point in October but the November Test window offered a chance to regroup. While the province lost many of their senior players to the Ireland camp, the coaching staff were gifted a perfect storm of circumstances with which to kickstart the season with a one-off game against South Africa A, to be played at Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

SEASONED CAMPAIGNER: Munster’s Tadhg Beirne. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

That 28-17 win on November 10 proved the launchpad for a change in fortunes, and Munster have lost just once since, at home to Toulouse in their opening Heineken Champions Cup pool campaign a fortnight ago.

Last Sunday’s win at Northampton has got that back on track with a place in the knockout stages now a distinct possibility while in the league they have clambered up to halfway and the last qualifying berth for the end of season play-offs which also, as it stands, means qualification for next season’s Champions Cup.

The momentum needs to continue into 2023, which starts with a trip to Belfast and a New Year’s Day rematch with Ulster before two pivotal European clashes, the first at home to the Saints in January followed by a final pool round visit to Toulouse. At the moment progression into the Champions Cup Round of 16 still should considered a bonus in what still remains a difficult season, with the fight for at the very least a top-eight URC finish top of the New Year’s wishlist.

So What Changed?

That historic night at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, when a crowd of 41,400 barrelled into the home of Cork GAA for the first game of rugby at the Leeside stadium and delivered a record crowd for the code in Munster was a joyous spectacle in its own right but the manner of the victory over a South Africa A side boasting 14 Springboks in its matchday squad was the real icing on the cake for the new management.

Munster brought an aggression and intensity into the contact areas that had been lacking in performances prior to that, all the more notable given the power and size of the opposition. And there was a first start for Irish-qualified summer signing Antoine Frisch at outside centre which gave the backline some much-needed X factor in midfield to get the ball to the wider channels and deliver on attack coach Prendergast’s philosophy.

It was Frisch’s offload that set up the opening try for right wing Shane Daly and while Munster have still not hit their straps in terms of showcasing that attacking intent on a more consistent level, they have remained on the front foot for most of the time since.

Who Has Been The Star Of The Show?

There has been continued excellence from Ireland stars Tadhg Beirne and captain Peter O’Mahony this season while the battle for the Munster number 10 jersey has brought out the best in Joey Carbery and had the knock-on effect of unearthing rival Jack Crowley as roving playmaker, equally comfortable at 10, 12 or 15.

COMPETITION: Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Yet there is a strong argument for the impact being made by Antoine Frisch over the last six weeks as the most noteworthy contribution of the campaign so far.

Born and raised in France with a Dublin-born grandmother but signed from Bristol after a season in England, he had arrived at Munster in the shadow of marquee signing Malakai Fekitoa, the former All Black and now Tonga centre who had been signed from Wasps in response to the departure of Springbok star Damian de Allende. Fekitoa was naturally the go-to midfielder early in the season while Frisch earned a swift call-up to the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa. Yet his return from Bloemfontein accompanied by an injury meant he did not start until that night at Pairc Ui Chaoimh and he eclipsed centre partner Fekitoa in the process. Such has been Frisch’s impact that Fekitoa has not played since while his fellow new signing has started every game since, reducing the marquee star to the role of travelling reserve at Northampton last Sunday, firmly on the fringes.

And This Season’s Breakout Player?

There has been a welcome willingness by the head coach to select a growing band of academy players for senior duty this season with full-back and former Cork minor hurler Patrick Campbell picking up where he left off last season with extended gametime in the Munster back three and Ruadhan Quinn, 18 and a Schools Senior Cup winner with Crescent Comprehensive just last season, appearing to be a back-rower with a big future.

Yet none has taken the opportunity better than second row Edwin Edogbo. The former Cobh Pirate has looked to the manor born in his seven senior appearances this season, in possession of the physique to go toe to toe with the biggest, most powerful players and showcasing the controlled aggression to maximise his own physicality. Although currently sidelined by an ankle injury, Edogbo could become a mainstay of this Munster pack for years to come.

YOUNG GUN: Edwin Edogbo of Munster. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

What’s Possible?

The corner has been rounded, undoubtedly, and we have still to reach Denis Leamy’s predicted turning point in the players’ shift from the old ways and a comfort level in the new processes and training methods.

Yet there is still much to be done if Munster are to classify this season in any way successful and the on-field progress made in the last six weeks has in some ways only served to raise expectations.

A continuation of the momentum gathered over recent performances is paramount and Rowntree knows that even if victories are not possible this St Stephen’s night against a superior Leinster outfit or away at Toulouse next month, the traits shown by his players in those potentially trying arenas are vital to the developments he wants to see.

Based on what has gone before, Munster clearly have the resources, not least with a new generation of players, to implement their new gameplan on a more consistent basis and that should be enough to get them into the URC play-offs next May. For a first-season head coach with a brand new staff, that would represent a successful campaign.

MUNSTER’S SEASON SO FAR

All competitions

Played: 12 Won 6 Lost 6

Last five games: WWWLW

Stats Leaders

Points Scorers: 61 - Joey Carbery; 30 Ben Healy; 25 Gavin Coombes

Try Scorers: 5 – G Coombes; 3 Niall Scannell; 2 Carbery & Calvin Nash

Carries: 77 – G Coombes; 48 Malakai Fekitoa; 42 Jack O’Donoghue & Jack Crowley

Metres Gained: 498 – Mike Haley; 343 Fekitoa; 272 Shane Daly

Tackles: 105 – Jean Kleyn; 100 O’Donoghue; 93 John Hodnett

Offloads: 10 – Crowley; 8 Antoine Frisch; 5 Haley

Defenders Beaten: 18 – Nash; 17 Crowley; 11 O’Donoghue & Jack O’Sullivan

Heineken Champions Cup

Pool B: Played 2 Won 1 Lost 1

Position: 6th

Points: 5

On course for a top-eight finish and a place in the Round of 16

URC

League position 8th – currently in the final qualifying spot for the play-offs and Champions Cup qualification.

Played: 9 Won: 4 Lost: 5

League Points: 22 – 21 points behind leaders Leinster, two clear of ninth place.

(Irish Shield position 3rd – nine points behind second-placed Ulster, three clear of Connacht)

Pts 182 Pts Against 161 = +21 PD

Tries 22 Tries Against 22

Bonus Points: 4 tries: 3 Losing: 3

Last five URC games: WLLWW