Connacht head coach says no evidence injuries were caused deliberately

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said there is no evidence to suggest that serious injuries picked up by Gavin Thornbury and Paul Boyle against Brive at the weekend were caused deliberately by former teammates at the Sportsground.

Abraham Papali’i, who was sent off three times in nine months when he was at the Sportsground, was red-carded after 21 minutes for a no-arms tackle on Shamus Hurley-Langton.

Moments earlier skipper on the night Boyle had to go off with a shoulder injury after a challenge by another former Connacht player Tietie Tuimaugu, while Thornbury was stretchered off before the break with a serious knee injury.

“There were a few former Connacht players out there and it was hard to diagnose intent or not, but certainly there was no ill-feeling between the players afterwards,” said Wilkins.

“We just gather around the players who got hurt and support them through the next chapter in rehab.”

Lock Thornbury has this Tuesday undergone surgery on the knee injury as he comes to terms with the latest injury set-back since his move to the Sportsground.

The 29-year old has endured a nightmare run of injuries every time he has built up a head of steam and looked like pushing on from his seven U20 Irish caps.

The injuries meant that he averaged just over a dozen appearances in his first five seasons at the Sportsground, having spent a spell in New Zealand after coming through the Leinster academy.

The match at Brive on Friday was his eighth of this campaign and his good form saw him selected for the Irish ‘A’ side which took on an All Blacks selection last month.

A summer 2021 shoulder operation which was meant to keep Thornbury out for about three months didn’t work out and he didn’t make it back until last April.

Now he’s set for another extended period on the sideline, with head coach Wilkins saying they are not yet able to provide a timeline when he will return.

“It is bad timing and horrific luck. He is seeing a surgeon and on the back of that we will know a bit more but it will certainly be a number of weeks if not more. So, we will wait and see but it is serious.

“For us, particularly for Gav, who has had a fair number of injury lay-offs over the past couple of seasons, all the focus is making sure that he is alright and that the support is around him and we will cross the bridge about return times when that comes,” added Wilkins.

Another casualty from the Brive win, No.8 Boyle, is being assessed to establish the extent of a shoulder injury which also looks set to sideline him for some time.

But there is better news about Irish winger Mack Hansen who has returned to full training this week after a leg injury picked up in the URC win over Benetton earlier this month and is set to return against Ulster on Friday evening.