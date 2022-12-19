Mourners gather for Doddie Weir memorial service

Tributes were paid to the former Scotland international and MND campaigner. 
Mourners gather for Doddie Weir memorial service

RESPECT: Former rugby union player Kelly Brown (centre) at Melrose Parish Church before a memorial service for Doddie Weir (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 12:21
Gavin McCafferty, PA

Mourners from the world of rugby union and beyond gathered for a memorial service for former Scotland international and charity fundraiser Doddie Weir.

The service was held on Monday at Melrose Parish Church, which overlooks the town’s rugby club, where Weir won three Scottish titles in the early 1990s.

Former Scotland players including John Jeffrey, Rob Wainwright, Gavin Hastings, Kenny Logan and Kelly Brown were among those arriving ahead of the service.

Ian McGeechan (right) speaks to Kenny Logan, Gabby Logan and family before the memorial service
Ian McGeechan (right) speaks to Kenny Logan, Gabby Logan and family before the memorial service (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Scotland head coach Ian McGeechan was among the early arrivals while former England internationals Bill Beaumont and Rob Andrew were also present.

Logan’s wife, TV presenter Gabby Logan, and multiple Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Chris Hoy were also in attendance.

Weir died aged 52 last month following a six-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Sir Chris Hoy was among those at Melrose Parish Church for the memorial service
Sir Chris Hoy was among those at Melrose Parish Church for the memorial service (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 6ft 6in former farmer, who played for Newcastle and Border Reivers after turning professional, helped raise more than £8million for research into MND through his charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Attendees were asked to wear Tartan in tribute to Weir, who helped design his own pattern for his charity.

An array of colours were on show with mourners wearing the likes of Tartan scarves, shawls, trousers, kilts and suits.

More in this section

Jack O’Donoghue with Graham Rowntree after the game 18/12/2022 Graham Rowntree 'really proud' of Munster charges after defensive effort
Graham Rowntree 18/12/2022 Rowntree hails ‘huge’ win for steely Munster
Northampton Saints v Munster - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 2 Jeremy Loughman hails Munster's ability to 'dig deep'
WeirPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>Steve Borthwick has been confirmed as England's new head coach.</p>

Steve Borthwick appointed England rugby head coach

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.235 s