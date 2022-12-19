Steve Borthwick appointed England rugby head coach

Borthwick masterminded Leicester's Gallagher Premiership title triumph last season.
Steve Borthwick has been confirmed as England's new head coach.

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 12:21
Andrew Baldock, PA RugUnion Correspondent

Steve Borthwick has been appointed as England head coach on a five-year contract.

Borthwick, 43, masterminded Leicester's Gallagher Premiership title triumph last season, and he succeeds Eddie Jones in English rugby's top job.

Jones was sacked almost two weeks ago after presiding over England's worst year of results since 2008, managing only five wins from 12 games.

The Rugby Football Union also announced that Leicester assistant coach and former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield will join Borthwick as defence coach at Twickenham.

Borthwick will take up his England role from today, the RFU said, with Sinfield beginning work later this week.

"I am deeply honoured to be appointed England head coach, and I am very excited by the challenge," Borthwick said, in a statement released by the RFU.

"The English game is full of talent and I want to build a winning team which makes the most of our huge potential and inspires young people to fall in love with rugby union the way I did.

"I want the whole country to be proud of us and to enjoy watching us play.

"The hard work starts now and planning for the Guinness Six Nations and Rugby World Cup begins today. I will give it everything."

Leicester have moved quickly after agreeing terms for Borthwick and Sinfield to be released early from their club contracts.

Tigers have appointed Richard Wigglesworth as interim head coach, with the former Leicester and Saracens scrum-half retiring from playing.

