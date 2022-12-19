Northampton frustrated by Munster’s rearguard action

Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson bemoaned his side's inability to take their chances after Sunday's 17-6 defeat to Munster virtually extinguished any hopes they had of progressing to the Champions Cup knockout stages.

Following on from last week's 46-12 defeat at reigning champions La Rochelle, Saints again finished pointless and it will require a remarkable turnaround in the reverse fixtures for them to qualify.

Munster are in a far healthier position with five points already on the board and the two-time European champions look set for a place in the next round.

Dowson said: "We did everything but score as we just couldn't get the ball over the line despite having massive opportunities. We said at half-time that territory and pressure was massive and we certainly took that on board in the second half.

"Last week we lacked accuracy and physicality but we certainly had physicality this week although we gave away too many penalties in the first half, which they were able to convert.

"We have Christmas off and that's a rarity but it's an ideal opportunity for us to refresh and fill up our batteries as we have been under pressure for the past few weeks.

"Courtney (Lawes) missed the game today and he's annoyed and frustrated as he picked up a little glute problem which is not serious."