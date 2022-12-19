Rowntree hails ‘huge’ win for steely Munster

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS 6 MUNSTER 17

There were plenty of positives for Graham Rowntree to reflect on as Munster returned to Limerick on Sunday night, not least that their Heineken Champions Cup campaign was back on track following this hard-fought pool victory at Franklin’s Gardens.

A dominant first-half display which laid the foundations for this win thanks to two tries from No.8 Gavin Coombes was followed by the mother of all defensive stands after the break to keep the English Premiership’s leading try scorers scoreless on their home turf, despite the concession of 18 penalties and three yellow cards.

Poor discipline aside, it was a more than satisfactory afternoon to warm Munster hearts in the freezing rain of the English East Midlands and their head coach was delighted to have been given a springboard into the holiday BKT URC fixtures that follow, starting with the visit of league leaders Leinster to a sold-out Thomond Park on St Stephen’s night next Monday.

“It will show what we do in training works, in a big competition,” Rowntree said of Munster’s performance. “There was a lot riding on this game. We were disappointed after last week and coming here was always going to be hard in dealing with their attack, their width and their tempo. So it’s huge for us going forward.

“It will give us a nice build-in to next week because we’ve got three games over 11 days over Christmas. It’s going to be all hands on deck but this will give us a launchpad into that hopefully.”

There were heroics from all over the field in this victory, with the Munster boss mentioning full-back Mike Haley’s class, Tadhg Beirne’s man-of-the-match performance highlighted by a lineout steal on his own five-metre line, Antoine Frisch’s classy turn at outside centre in defence and attack and the 75-minute shift put in by veteran tighthead prop John Ryan.

Yet it was the collective effort that Rowntree agreed was most impressive.

“Yes, which was what it was going to take today, to be fair, against this team, who like to play quick and wide.

“I thought our maul was pretty good and honest, the scrum pretty much was good but just our ability to get off the floor - work, get up, kick, get up, work for the guy next to you. That says a lot about us.”

Yet there was also enough ammunition from this performance with which the Munster management will demand improvement if they are to continue their climb up the league table following shaky beginnings to Rowntree’s tenure four short months ago.

The head coach would have preferred, for instance, to have built on his side’s 17-6 half-time lead rather than spend the second period on the backfoot, short-handed for long sections of it after Jack O’Donoghue was yellow carded alongside Saints captain Lewis Ludlam on 52 minutes following a multi-player dust-up.

Craig Casey had only been on the field six minutes when he saw yellow on 56 minutes for a tackle in the air on Saints wing James Ramm that might have also cost a penalty try from a different set of officials as Munster were reduced to 13 for the remaining minutes of O’Donoghue’s sin-binning. And then no sooner had Casey returned to the fray than fly-half Joey Carbery, the kicker of seven first-half points, was removed between the 68th and 78th minutes for the offside penalty that finally broke referee Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy’s patience.

It all contributed to intensifying the prolonged rearguard action which must have accounted for the majority of the 173 tackles Munster were forced to make after the interval, and also underlined Rowntree’s point that their 17-6 half-time lead was far from commanding.

“We were never in control at half-time. We made that point to the lads. There was a lot of stuff we needed to do better. It was all about the next 10 minutes and we had a chance. We were playing well, going into their 22 and we made a couple of errors and spent the rest of the second half defending.

“So half-time was about being better. I didn’t anticipate such a defensive workout in the second half, constantly on our goal line but going forward it will do us really good.”

Coombes’ tries, scored in the 14th and 36th minutes, had bought some wiggle room, however, and what will have been encouraging for Munster was that their origins were to be found in scrum penalties won against the head followed by accurate lineout execution from five metres out.

“We had enough territory and possession didn’t we? No, we could have done with one more try. I thought they were very good in the first 15 minutes, defending our pick and go. They had a lot of pressure on their line in the first 15 minutes but that try just before half-time was vital for us.

“Half-time was composed but we weren’t where we needed to be and they needed telling that, but delighted with the result, a must-win game for us going forward. Now we’ll look forward to next week.”

Plenty to work on, more to do, yet Munster have every right to enjoy this deserved success.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: G Furbank; J Ramm, M Proctor (F Dingwall, 66), R Hutchinson, T Freeman; F Smith (C Skosan, 78), A Mitchell; A Waller (E Iyogun, 57), S Matavesi (M Haywood, 72), E Painter (A Petch, 52); L Salakaia-Loto, D Ribbans; A Scott-Young (A Hinkley, 75), L Ludlam – captain, J Augustus (A Moon, 66).

Yellow card: Ludlam 52-62.

Replacement not used: C Braley.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley (R Scannell, 54), K Earl (S Daly, 75) s; J Carbery, C Murray (C Casey, 50); J Loughman (D Kilcoyne, 50), N Scannell (D Barron, 55), J Ryan (R Salanoa, 75); J Kleyn, T Beirne; J O’Donoghue (J Hodnett, 69), P O’Mahony – captain (A Kendellen, 75), G Coombes.

Yellow card: O’Donoghue 52-62, Casey 56-66, Carbery 68-78.

Referee: Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy (France).