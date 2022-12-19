Leo Cullen would love Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash with Munster

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen believes the prospect of an interprovincial derby against Munster at Paírc Uí Chaoimh would be a “hugely positive” move for the Irish game as a whole in the years to come.

The provinces turn from Heineken Champions Cup back to domestic matters this week as they prepare for the traditional St Stephen’s Day clash at Thomond Park - but change could be afoot.

Munster’s successful hosting of the South African ‘A’ side at the home of Cork GAA last month has paved the way for further such cross-code ventures and the benefits of pursuing that line of thinking are obvious.

Donal Lenihan has explored all of them in a column in these very pages, his assertion that the fixture would generate an extra €300,000 just part of a package that would help reassert the link between the club and its base in the south of the province.

“The atmosphere looked amazing down there for that game, ‘Zombie’ blaring out,” said Cullen. “Definitely, it would be great. I watched Elton John down there during the summer and it was very good. I brought our son, he’s a mad Elton fan. The stadium looks cool, it would be great.”

Leinster seem happy enough in Limerick for now.

The last decade has been good to them in terms of trips south with the province winning seven of their last eleven games at Thomond Park and they are aiming for a fourth in succession when they pitch up next Monday.

Cullen’s side will travel this time having won all eleven of their games to date but the former Ireland international lock has too much experience of Munster as a player and coach to treat a fixture in the heart of enemy territory with anything other than care.

“It’s a bloody tough place to go. We have experienced that enough times down the years with the full house, the influence that the crowd has on officials, because they get into everything, cheer for everything.

“It makes the officials second guess some of their calls. You get that sense from where the coaches are sitting. We have experienced it where we don’t get into a natural flow in the game.

“You can think back to when we had the red card down there (for James Lowe in 2018) and we had a yellow card as well, maybe two, where we just lose control of the game. So it is about making sure we keep control in a pretty chaotic type of environment.”

Leinster will mix and match their players for the pair of festive fixtures. Connacht travel to the RDS on New Year’s Day and the blues approach the next two weeks with their Champions Cup ambitions well served.

The defeats of Racing 92 and Gloucester leaves them with the maximum ten match points, 99 points and 15 tries scored with just ten points and one try conceded. Gloucester didn’t even get off the mark last Friday.

“The nil part is hugely pleasing,” said Cullen. “We’ll see where everything sits but it is great to be in a healthy position in our pool or conference and whether you need two more wins or whatever. Now you are in a position where you can be top.

“We weren’t in that position last year and you are looking at all the different permutations. They are all much simpler for us now. Ideally, score four tries because we have a decent bank of points at the moment.”