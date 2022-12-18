Munster kickstart Champions Cup campaign with big win on the road at Northampton

Northampton Saints 6

Munster 17

Munster got their European campaign back on track with a heroic second-half defensive stand to secure a vital Heineken Champions Cup pool victory at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday.

On a freezing, rainy afternoon in the English East Midlands, two first-half tries from No.8 Gavin Coombes laid the platform for Graham Rowntree’s team to rebound from an opening-round home defeat to Toulouse at Thomond Park seven days earlier.

That helped Munster to a 17-6 half-time lead but it was the defensive effort shown in the second half as Northampton laid siege to their tryline while also coping with the loss of three players, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey and Joey Carbery, to the sin bin that this victory will be remembered for as the English Premiership’s leading tryscorers this season drew a blank on home turf.

The win gives Munster a chance to make the top eight and qualify for the round of 16 with two pool games remaining in the New Year, a trip to Toulouse and a home return fixture with Northampton but their success also allows them to take momentum into the BKT URC derbies at home to Leinster on St Stephen’s Day and a visit to Ulster on January 1.

Saints’ hopes were dealt a blow before kick-off when their England and Lions forward talisman Courtney Lawes was ruled out with a glute injury, a week after he had returned from injury off the bench at La Rochelle. That brought former Australia U20 Angus Scott-Young off the bench and into the starting line-up at blindside flanker. The knock-on effect of that was a decision to revert from a six-two split on the bench to five forwards and three backs as South African wing Courtnall Skosan was added to the replacements.

Munster, though, had few worries and started the game brightly, echoing last Sunday’s strong opening quarter when they took a 7-0 lead against Toulouse inside the first 10 minutes. Rowntree’s side looked sharp and slick despite the poor conditions with Jack Crowley combining smartly in midfield between fly-half Joey Carbery and outside centre Antoine Frisch.

Ironically, though, it was a Crowley knock-on on Saints’ five-metre line which created the opening for Munster’s opening try on 14 minutes. The resulting scrum saw the visitors earn a penalty. Carbery kicked to the corner and the resulting lineout maul eked another penalty for Munster. This time they tapped and Coombes grabbed the first of his opening-half double, his fly-half converting for a 7-0 lead.

Carbery’s opposite number Fin Smith opened Saints’ account with a 20th-minute penalty before the Munster 10 hit back from the kicking tee seven minutes later. Smith again closed the gap two minutes later as Carbery blocked the running line of kick-chaser George Furbank to leave the game delicately poised at 6-10 to the visitors. Yet Munster struck a decisive blow with half-time approaching, working their way upfield with a penalty to the corner. The initial lineout was knocked on in the air by Jean Kleyn but again Munster regained possession from the resulting home scrum. That was kicked to the corner once more and the lineout this time paid dividends. Captain Peter O’Mahony won it at the tail, passed the ball down to Tadhg Beirne, the lock pivoting in an instant before sending a quick pass to Coombes who claimed his second try from short range four minutes before the interval, Munster going into the break with a strong 17-6 lead.

A view of the game of the conditions. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

There was no changed to the scoreboard in a bad-tempered third quarter that saw Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue and Saints captain Lewis Ludlam sin-binned following an off-the-ball incident that preceded an even uglier incident that saw John Ryan wrestled to the ground by a David Ribbans neck roll and Northampton centre Matt Proctor fly off his feet to clean out Keith Earls as players piled into the fray. No further action was taken by referee Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy though the French official was quickly reaching for his cards again when Munster’s replacement scrum-half Craig Casey tackled James Ramm in the air as the Saints wing attempted to catch a crossfield kick close to the Munster tryline. Casey received a yellow to send Munster down to 13 men against 14 for six minutes.

Saints laid siege to the visitors’ line without breaching it by the time Ludlum and O’Donoghue returned to the action and Munster’s defence gradually turned the screw to send the home side back to the edge of the 22 before full-back Mike Haley, standing in at number nine, box-kicked to safety.

It was a temporary reprieve a Saints ran the ball back and won a ruck penalty against Haley but this time it was man of the match Beirne to the rescue with a lineout steal on the Munster five-metre line as Casey left the sin-bin.

Munster did not last long with their full complement of players as Saints continued to apply pressure, Carbery sent to the bin on 68 minutes after an offside offence.

It was backs to the wall, do-or-die defence from Munster as they continued to keep the English Premiership’s leading try scorers at bay and the clock ran down, agonisingly slowly for the large contingent of Reds supporters. Yet when Coombes earned his side a turnover penalty, swiftly followed by Carbery’s return from the sin bin, the travelling fans began to celebrate and having lifted the siege, Munster closed out the game in the Northampton 22 to seal another heroic win on English soil.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: G Furbank; J Ramm, M Proctor (F Dingwall, 66), R Hutchinson, T Freeman; F Smith (C Skosan, 78), A Mitchell; A Waller (E Iyogun, 57), S Matavesi (M Haywood, 72), E Painter (A Petch, 52); L Salakaia-Loto, D Ribbans; A Scott-Young (A Hinkley, 75), L Ludlam – captain, J Augustus (A Moon, 66).

Yellow card: Ludlam 52-62 Replacement not used: C Braley.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley (R Scannell, 54), K Earls (S Daly, 75); J Carbery, C Murray (C Casey, 50); J Loughman (D Kilcoyne, 50), N Scannell (D Barron, 55), J Ryan (R Salanoa, 75); J Kleyn, T Beirne; J O’Donoghue (J Hodnett, 69), P O’Mahony – captain (A Kendellen, 75), G Coombes.

Yellow card: O’Donoghue 52-62, Casey 56-66, Carbery 68-78

Referee: Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy (France)