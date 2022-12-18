Steve Borthwick to be confirmed as new England head coach on Monday

Steve Borthwick will be confirmed as England's new head coach on Monday, reports say.

Borthwick has been recruited from Leicester where he has acted as director of rugby since 2020, steering the club to last season's Gallagher Premiership title victory.

The deal that takes the 43-year-old Cumbrian to Twickenham was finalised on Sunday morning and he will be officially announced as Eddie Jones' successor 24 hours later.

Jones was sacked almost two weeks ago after presiding over England's worst year of results since 2008, managing only five wins from 12 games.

Warren Gatland, Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson were among the names touted to replace Jones, but Borthwick has been the Rugby Football Union's overwhelming preference to take over.

Before transforming Leicester from a fallen giant of English club rugby into Premiership champions, the former Saracens captain spent eight years as an international assistant coach - all under Jones.

Upon hanging up his boots, he launched his coaching career with Japan in 2012 and then joined his tracksuit mentor when he was appointed England boss in the aftermath of the disastrous 2015 World Cup.

Borthwick's role was overseeing the forwards, with the line-out his main area of expertise, but he also performed the key role of coaching coordinator and was seen as the glue behind the scenes.

One of his first priorities will be to forge an identity. England lost their way in the wake of their 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa. Muddled tactics and scattergun selection were exacerbated by the high turnover of backroom staff, helping to create an identity crisis that really took hold in the 2021 Six Nations.

Beyond commitment and resilience, a confused team lacked any defining characteristics and by the end of the recent autumn series even their fight had drained away.

Borthwick must immediately provide England with clarity over who and what they are.

Once the team's identity is set, a renewed sense of purpose needs to be established. In a departure from the Jones era, he should shelve talk of the World Cup and instead concentrate on one goal only - winning the Six Nations.

A remarkable admission by Jones in the wake of the 30-29 defeat by Argentina that opened the autumn was that focus had been lost because of his planning for the global event in France that begins in nine months.

Jones' willingness to sacrifice everything in pursuit of winning the World Cup was harmful to the team and damaging to the relationship with fans, who pay high ticket prices to watch England succeed in the here and now.