Leinster show no mercy in demolition job of Gloucester

Leinster 57 Gloucester 0

If there was anything remotely surprising about this depressing Heineken Champions Cup encoudnter in Ballsbridge then it might have been the 39 minutes it took Leinster to secure the bonus point with a fourth try.

Gloucester had all but waved the white flag on Thursday when they named a B-team for this short hop across to Dublin. The only question in anyone’s mind prior to the late kick-off concerned the ultimate margin of victory.

This wasn’t the slick Leinster machine that had 32 points to spare against Racing 92 in Le Havre in round one. It didn’t need to be. It took them time to find a stride, the first try coming after 13 minutes, but they found enough of a rhythm soon enough.

Dead rubbers and dud teams are nothing new in the history of this competition but the one-sided nature of this one, in only the second of a shorter four-game pool stage and with the weakened side coming off the back of an opening win, is deeply demoralising.

Gloucester will point to vital Premiership assignments to come and maybe the chance for younger, less experienced players to play, but games of this nature do no good for those involved or those paying good money to watch on site or at home.

It was a damning indictment on the competition.

Leinster’s opening try was at least easy on the eye with Caelan Doris pinching a ruck and powering through the middle before releasing James Lowe with a superb long pass played on the run but the rest of the half’s scores were more prosaic.

Rónan Kelleher went over three times, though one was ruled out, while Josh van der Flier and James Ryan added two more to bring their haul to five by the interval. All were carved out of lineout mauls or pound and ground carries. Basic stuff.

Gloucester, whose scrum was in serious trouble from the off, were rinsed time and again by the waves crashing into their defensive line. The loss of three men to injury and Henry Walker to a 37th-minute yellow card didn’t help much either.

Down 31-0 at the interval, they were facing a Leinster side that had given notice of its intention to rack up as many points as possible in Pool A in order to secure the best chance of a placing that earns home berths through the knockout stages.

Worse again was the prospect of a home bench loaded with top-class players being emptied after the break - and then tighthead Ciaran Knight got himself sent to the sinbin for persistent infringements in the scrum just after the break.

Jordan Larmour and Doris claimed the eighth and ninth tries before the end but they’ll hardly be happy with their performance despite the 50-plus points scored and the rare clean sheet. Doesn’t that just say it all?

LEINSTER: H Keenan, J O’Brien, G Ringrose, C Ngatai, J Lowe, R Byrne, L McGrath, A Porter, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa, J Ryan, R Molony, C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: C Healy for Ala’alatoa (HT); D Sheehan for Kelleher, E Byrne for Porter and J McCarthy for Ryan (all 49); J Larmour for O’Brien (54); M Deegan for van der Flier (56); J Gibson-Park for McGrath and J Sexton for Byrne (both 60); J van der Flier for Doris (HIA, 70); Doris for van der Flier (80).

GLOUCESTER: L Evans, A Hearle, G Kveseladze, B Twelvetrees, J Morris, G Barton, B Meehan, H Elrington, H Walker, C Knight, F Thomas, A Clark, J Polledri, J Clement, A Tuisue.

Replacements: S Atkinson for Barton (10); K Moyle for Hearle (22); A Craig for Clark (36); S Blake for H Walker (44); A Seville for Elrington (48); K Gotovtsev for Clement (54); H Taylor for Tuisue (58).

Referee: L Ramos (France).