Henderson also hit out against those calling for the sacking of head coach, Dan McFarland after a recent poor run of results
Ulster captain Iain Henderson relishing La Rochelle challenge

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Ulster’s Iain Henderson. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 07:25
Declan Bogue

Ulster captain Iain Henderson has hit out against those calling for the sacking of head coach, Dan McFarland after a recent poor run of results, topped by last weekend’s disastrous 39-0 defeat to Sale Sharks.

“It's one of those, all it takes is for someone to shout as loud as they can from the top of their cliff, which happens to be from their phone in their bedroom,” said Henderson.

“By this stage, 90 percent of the players in our squad are used to comments like that and I'm sure that Dan being the man he is and his understanding of how people's psychology works will know that too.” 

If Ulster need to catch a break, it will be difficult for them in facing Ronan O’Gara’s reigning European champions.

“Of all the teams to face, if you want someone to try and front up to, this is a perfect opportunity,” Henderson states.

“We've played well against big French teams coming here, we've played well away to big English teams, and I think that it's genuinely coming back into selection this weekend, it's exciting. I'm really looking forward to this weekend and I can tell you with a fair bit of confidence that all the guys who were playing last week are excited too.” 

Henderson also holds great admiration for the work of O’Gara.

“He has done an incredible job and I don’t think there is anyone that can question that.

“It looks like they have a good team environment and they try to work hard for each other and they have a big pack.” He continued, “I think the way he has got success is creating the best team environment that he can, they look tight, whenever they make a mistake they work hard for each other to try and fix it.

“It will be exciting to see them coming here, it is a really big challenge for us. They have a lot of world class players and I think for us to do well against that we’ll have to show how we have built our connections and how tight we are as a unit. Because when we play our best rugby, albeit it’s maybe not a like for like when we played against Scarlets, it looked like we were enjoying playing with each other.”

