Ulster forced to move Heineken Cup clash with La Rochelle to Dublin

Ulster have been forced to switch Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle to Dublin due to concerns over the safety of the Kingspan Stadium pitch.

A statement released by the province said: "Ulster Rugby has been informed by tournament organisers EPCR that tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup fixture against Stade Rochelais cannot be played at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast due to concerns over the safety of the playing surface.