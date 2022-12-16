Ulster forced to move Heineken Cup clash with La Rochelle to Dublin

Ulster have been forced to switch Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle to Dublin due to concerns over the safety of the Kingspan Stadium pitch.
A statement released by the province said: "Ulster Rugby has been informed by tournament organisers EPCR that tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup fixture against Stade Rochelais cannot be played at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast due to concerns over the safety of the playing surface.
"The match will now be played behind closed doors in Dublin."
The decision is a serious financial hit for the province.
The game will now likely take place in the RDS, the scene of Ulster's defeat to 14-man Leinster two weeks ago when the northern province let a 22-3 lead slip to go down by 38-29.
They followed that up with a 39-0 defeat to Sale last weekend in their Heineken Champions Cup opener.
O'Gara's La Rochelle, meanwhile, come into this game with confidence. The defending champions opened their campaign with a crushing 46-12 defeat of Northampton.