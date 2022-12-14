Dan McFarland full of praise for 'very brave' Ronan O'Gara

On weeks like these, no manager likes to be taken off the straight line of wins-losses ratio and having to write out the lines that they ‘must do better.’ Especially a week in which you spend hours in an airport, return home and get up in the middle of the night to catch a flight only for the whole thing to end in a 39-0 spanking to Sale Sharks.

“We've got to own a 39-0 defeat, don't we? It's very difficult when you're a very honest group like these guys are, we measure ourselves by certain standards,” says Ulster head coach Dan McFarland, getting out in front of the story and holding himself accountable.

But then the conversation swings round to La Rochelle, another set of monstrous men in the pack and a nervous time awaits in the Champion’s Cup this Saturday at the Kingspan.

McFarland is keen to praise his opposite number, Ronan O’Gara, for the risks he has taken in his coaching career to date.

“It’s very interesting,” he begins.

“One, he is very brave. I think stepping out of what you know and going and trying something different is very difficult, full stop. I know that. I left Connacht and had lived there for fifteen years to go to Glasgow.

“I was probably way more experienced at that stage than he was when he moved away. I know that was tough for me.

“He clearly made the decision that the experiences he needed had to be expanded. So I think that is very brave. He’s obviously in a situation where he has been able to go to great clubs, who are very successful in their own right and learn under people who are doing great things.

“That can only help. I don’t know Ronan that well, but when he speaks and the stuff he has in the media, he makes a lot of sense, doesn’t he? He obviously thinks a lot about what he does.”

And as for the job he has done, making mince of Northampton last week in a patchy season overall?

“Well I think they definitely have something they stand for. That’s the biggest thing, you have a way of playing that you can clearly see that’s what Ronan and the guys there have developed,” says McFarland.

“There seems to be a common thread and ethos within the club and I think that’s probably the biggest challenge as a Head Coach, to get that into place.

“I don’t really know the details of what they do, but you can look at a team and see what they are doing week-in, week-out and they are doing it well and doing a good job.”