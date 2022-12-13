Donal Lenihan: South Africans add beef butLa Rochelle and Leinster remain teams to beat

On a historic weekend for Heineken Champions Cup rugby, with the addition of the top South African sides for the first time bringing an even greater layer of competitiveness, it was significant how last season’s hardened finalists, La Rochelle and Leinster, sent a clear message to everyone else about the standard required to make it that far.

Winning this tournament requires so much more than just being a very good team. That has always been the case dating back to a time when Munster would welcome a far superior force from France or England to Thomond Park only to send them packing with their tails between their legs.

To succeed in Europe - and given the South African inclusion, beyond - requires a very strong mental edge and an ability to absorb all the obstacles associated with the challenge of travel at this time of year, the varying climatic conditions, differing cultures. Even basic things like the vagaries in the way your food is prepared away from home have to be taken into consideration.

While it’s clear that the French clubs are less than enamoured by the addition of the Blue Bulls, Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers to the European roster, there’s no doubt the level of competition across the board has gone up a notch.

The Sharks win over Harlequins in Durban and Bulls narrow victory over last seasons Challenge Cup winners Lyon in Pretoria were highly entertaining games, rich in quality. URC champions the Stormers may have fallen at the first hurdle away to Clermont Auvergne but, with a 26°C drop in temperature from their most recent outing in Cape Town, they had a lot to cope with on their maiden voyage.

The best teams function in a no excuse culture. When Leo Cullen was interviewed before Leinster’s game against Racing 92 on Saturday, he immediately dismissed any suggestion that the long, drawn-out travel delays of the previous day would impact on their performance.

If Racing were expecting their visitors to be discommoded by a 12-hour disruption that necessitated hanging around Dublin airport for hours on end, they were sadly misguided. That was evident from the outset. Leinster’s clinical execution in attack and technical accuracy on their first line out maul, which produced a try from Andrew Porter within four minutes of the kick off, put paid to that.

A bonus-point win on the road, by a margin of 32 points, against a team currently sitting second in the highly competitive French Top 14 is about as good as it gets. Leinster are on a mission of atonement after last seasons shattering final defeat.

La Rochelle were equally impressive in their demolition of Northampton Saints. No self-respecting Gallagher Premiership side should find themselves 46-0 behind with a half hour left to play, even away from home. The reigning champions were excellent and made a real statement of their intentions.

La Rochelle Ronan O'Gara watches from the stands.

Ronan O'Gara is driven to show that last season's win was not a one-off and that his talented squad is capable of competing at this level with the same level of consistency that the likes of Leinster, Saracens and, at their prime, Toulon brought to bear over the last decade.

With Northampton next up at Franklins Gardens, Graham Rowntree must be concerned that the Saints meek surrender at the Stade Marcel Deflandre will elicit an explosive response from them. Not for the first time this season, Munster find themselves in must win territory. That said, they must stick to their evolving game plan and back themselves against a team they are more than capable of beating.

While Sunday’s defeat against Toulouse was a setback, Munster must take the positives from the performance. Toulouse have a deep well of explosive power and physicality available to them up front. Munster were always going to find difficult to cope with that.

What other club could afford to bench three French Grand Slam winning forwards in Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka and Thibaud Flament, playing away in fortress Thomond, in the knowledge that they wouldn’t be compromised. That’s why Ugo Mola’s men are serial contenders for honours.

Tucked in neatly at the base of a monstrous pack, would you want anyone else other than 2021 world player of the year Antoine Dupont. When it comes to orchestrating the flow of a game, this master puppeteer pulls the right strings all the time.

His work-rate is phenomenal. More often than not he is first up, chasing the kick, smashing the receiver in the tackle. When the opposition put up the high bombs, he is so often the one chasing back to act as diffuser, despite the fact he’s usually the smallest man on the pitch.

In true French fashion, he is the one making all the key tactical decisions from scrum half. The variety he brings to his game keeps the opposition back row occupied all the time and helps create space for others.

I marvel at the level of exposure Romain Ntamak has been entrusted with by Toulouse and France. At 23 years of age, he is just six months older than Jack Crowley, yet Sunday marked his 93rd appearance for Toulouse and has already amassed 30 caps for France.

A key contributor to his development phase was the fact that so much responsibility was shifted from his shoulders, at club and international level, to Dupont, three years his senior. We tend to place so much responsibility on our emerging out halves that many get gobbled up.

It doesn’t help that, so often, they are compared to the influence Johnny Sexton exerts on whatever team he plays for. This conveniently ignores the fact that he was 25 before being handed the keys at Leinster, which might not have happened if Felipe Contepomi hadn’t been injured.

Perhaps the most maligned player in Sexton’s slipstream has been Ross Byrne. Once again he stepped up to the mark in La Harve on Saturday to orchestrate a brilliant all round Leinster performance. For whatever reason Byrne always appears far more empowered in Leinster colours than when offered opportunities with Ireland.

The manner with which he stepped forward to kick the winning penalty against Australia recently, from a position where he was ranked fifth at best behind Sexton, Joey Carbery, Ciaran Frawley and Crowley in the Irish pecking order, was highly impressive.

Byrne’s place kicking has always been top mark, his ability to control and direct operations on the international stage less clear cut. That has never been in doubt with Leinster. Cullen and Stuart Lancaster clearly have massive confidence in his ability. Once again, with Sexton absent, he deputised seamlessly against Racing, making a far bigger impact than Finn Russell.

If Munster’s losing bonus point and positive performance in a number of key areas offers them something to build on heading into round two next weekend, you have to wonder where Ulster sit right now. It’s been a disastrous couple of games for them.

Losing to Leinster at the RDS, as Ulster did 10 days ago, is no disgrace. Doing so from a position of real strength, with a 19-point lead against an opponent reduced to 14 men after 20 minutes, is another thing. Ulster sat second in the URC table heading to Dublin for that game on the back of a really impressive start to their season.

That’s why it was so interesting to observe how they would recover, mentally more than physically, from their latest setback at the hands of Leinster. While playing a Sale Sharks side heavily fortified with South African beef up front was always going to be a challenge, the manner of their collapse at the AJ Bell Stadium was really concerning.

They too had the excuse of a disruptive travel plan but, unlike Leinster, allowed it to impact on their performance. How else to you explain their collapse? It’s hard to figure out what was worse, the concession of 39 points or the failure to register a single score themselves. With La Rochelle next up in Belfast on Saturday, they’ll have to dig deep and find the mental resolve to deliver one of those special European nights in Ravenhill. O'Gara and Donncha Ryan know exactly what to expect.