Robin McBryde not approached about possible Wales return

Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde says that Warren Gatland has not approached him about the possibility of returning home across the Irish Sea to serve under the Kiwi for a second time with Wales.

McBryde spent over a dozen years as forwards coach with his national side, the vast majority of them under Gatland, and the pickings were rich with Wales winning four Six Nations titles (including three Grand Slams) and reaching two World Cup semi-finals.

Gatland’s appreciation for the former hooker was obvious when he chose McBryde to be his British and Irish Lions forwards coach for last year’s series down in South Africa and his words have aped those actions in the past.

It was prior to the 2019 World Cup, when news of McBryde’s move to Leinster post-tournament had been revealed, that Gatland spoke about his disappointment at the loss of the Welshmen and his abundance of ‘intellectual property’.

He was joining what Gatland described then as “probably our closest rivals” who would have access “to all the knowledge he’s gained over the last 13 years with Wales. He’s got a lot of knowledge about players, game-plans, structures, and how things are done”.

McBryde’s current contract expires next summer. Leinster have already lost former attack coach Felipe Contepomi to Argentina earlier this year while senior coach Stuart Lancaster switches to Racing 92 at the end of this season.

Losing another would not be ideal.

Gatland himself finished up with Wales after that World Cup in Japan but has just this month agreed to a sensational return to the post he had held for so long and with such distinction after Wayne Pivac was relieved of his duties by the WRU.

The next Six Nations is just eight weeks away, and the 2023 World Cup just over eight months down the track, so Gatland has little time to decide if he will retain Pivac’s backroom staff, look to bring in his own, or mix and match.

Jonathan Humphreys served as forwards coach in the old regime and is believed to be under some pressure to keep his job, but McBryde says there has been no talk of getting the old band back together since Gatland’s return.

“I've exchanged texts with him, wished him all the best but that's where it ends.

“I go back a long way with Gats. He'll give them a shot in the arm, definitely. He's more than comfortable with players and staff alike. Knowing Gats, he'll have an effect, definitely, and you never know what he's going to do next, really.”

McBryde stressed that he has no knowledge of Gatland’s plans regarding his staff but there is a clear understanding as to the inherent dangers that are involved when anyone returns to the scene of past glories.

“Listen, I don't know the ins and outs of it but I suppose - and he said it himself - there's a lot on the line with regards to the legacy he left behind.”

Legacy is something they know about at Leinster as well and this generation’s desire to win a first Heineken Champions Cup since their 2018 title got off to the perfect start away to Racing 92 last Saturday with a bonus-point, 42-10 win.

It was a victory secured despite a seven-hour travel delay and diversion to Paris that prompted a scramble for taxis and buses, and one secured without the services of Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong due to injury.

Both the out-half and the tighthead are due to increase their training loads as they look to put respective calf and ankle injuries behind them in time for Friday’s Pool A tie at home to Gloucester.

The pair have only just started running again in training and McBryde suggested it would be a “big ask” for the Ireland internationals to make it back just six days after that opening statement in Le Havre.