Peter Jackson: shrinking map a problem for rugby chiefs 

Europe's geography test

The European Rugby Cup has always had a geographical problem, its title suggesting a pan-continental event from the Dingle Peninsula to the Ural Mountains and various points in between.

Those who created it before the turn of the last century ploughed ahead in true pioneering spirit, ignoring the fact that their Europe had shrunk to six countries: France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Scotland and Wales. The English clubs stayed out, a protest against their own Union rather than a dummy run for Brexit.

They came to their senses and the organisers ventured forth believing they possessed the evangelical zeal to spread the gospel and show Europe’s non-believers another code of football. Cliff Brittle, the then RFU chairman, emphasised the loftiness of their ambition: ‘’What we need is a strong Germany.’’ He meant it, of course, in a rugby sense, as if The Fatherland’s emergence as a new power in the game would be a matter of time. The nearest thing they could find to a 15-man Bayern Munich, Heidelberger Ruderklub, appeared briefly some years later in Europe’s secondary competition.

They disappeared, just as every other club from outside the Six Nations elite has done. The harder the organisers tried to push the boundaries and find pastures new, the more often they were forced into a hasty retreat, initially from the Romanian shores of the Black Sea.

Farul Constanta were part of the tiny expeditionary force of the first two European Cup seasons, so long ago that few remember them. They haven’t been seen since, neither have Dinamo Bucharest, Associacao Coimbra from Portugal ( routed 205-6 by Bordeaux), El Salvador from Villadolid, the Sicilians from Catania and La Moraleja Alcobendos, a Madrid suburb of such affluence that its residents once included David Beckham and Ronaldo.

Europe, as reconfigured in miniature to suit the Heineken Cup, kept contracting. Italian teams kept sinking without trace (Viadana swamped 147-10 by Newcastle, Leonessa 113-3 by Clermont) that eventually not even the Champions’ Cup could go on admitting an Italian ‘champion’ from the depths of the PRO12.

And so they find himself back where they started, battening down the hatches in a Europe shrunk to a mere five countries, the Six Nations minus one (Italy). The collective failure of their regional quartet has left the Welsh hanging on to one solitary place.

The grand plan for a third-tier European event for clubs from Spain, Germany, Belguim, Georgia, Russia, Portugal and Romania lasted two seasons before being given up as a bad job.

Vast swathes of the continent, from the Balkans to Scandanavia, remain untouched, a case of too many countries too indifferent to investing in a sport seen by many as trapped in an English-speaking straitjacket, save for France and the South American oases of Argentina and Chile.

It’s as if the successors of the New Frontiersmen from almost 30 years ago have learnt their lesson and changed course for a different continent and more fertile territory.

The South African franchises will give the Irish, the French and the British a run for their money which mainland Europe is simply not interested in providing and never will be.

Northern exposure

Ulster have endured their share of beatings on the European stage but never one like yesterday’s wipe-out by Sale in Manchester. This was a first for the northern province, a pointless exercise literally, metaphorically and every other way.

A longer than usual inquest at Ravenhill this morning will examine why it all went so horribly wrong, not just the scale of the defeat (39-0) but the demoralising failure to fire a single shot in reply.

For supporters of a certain vintage with matching memories, it will have evoked grim flashbacks of Ulster’s first tie in Europe’s inaugural season, against Cardiff at the Arms Park in November 1995.

The sport having gone professional three months earlier, the IRFU offered their 35-man national squad £26,000-per-man for that season’s Five Nations. Ulster’s Ireland contingent included their out-half for the Cardiff trip how hoping to win the big prize for a third time, Mark McCall.

His win bonus vanished over the course of a 40-point hammering. Wasps gave them a bigger one two years later (56-3), Ulster learnt the lesson so well that in little more than twelve months they were carrying the Heineken Cup home from Lansdowne Road, aided and abetted by the English clubs’ boycott.

There wasn’t even the faintest trace of a silver lining to be found on a day when Sale could well have won by 50. ‘’It’s easy to say Ulster have been bad,’’ their recently warrior-in-chief Rory Best told BT Sport viewers. ‘’And they were bad.’’

Leinster lay down a marker

At a time when one revered No. 10 keeps demonstrating what it takes to win a World Cup, another relied on a fellow Dubliner to show why Leinster are still the team to beat in the other Champions’ Cup.

Ross Byrne’s accomplished role as Johnny Sexton’s understudy sent a message ringing out loud and clear all the way to the Springbok citadels in Pretoria and Cape Town: that it will take something special to stop Leinster making the final in Dublin next May.

Only they could shrug off the effects of a 14-hour journey and have the nerve to make the thoroughbreds of Racing look like a bunch of plodding selling-platers.

For Ireland’s most successful province, the trip marked yet another exercise in breaking new ground, in this case the Stade Oceane.

Racing borrowed the home of Le Havre FC because their indoor arena in Paris had been booked for a sell-out show from Aurelien Contentin, better known as the French rapper Orelsan.

Welsh woe

Steve Borthwick, England’s head coach-in-waiting, endured a freezing evening in Swansea last night, happy to realise that in an ever-changing world, one thing stays the same: Welsh teams keep losing in the Heineken Cup.

Leicester’s 23-17 win over the Ospreys extends the Welsh regions’ losing run in Europe’s blue riband tournament to 21. After watching the Tigers come from behind, Eddie Jones’ putative successor left with an assurance that he will be on club duty as normal next weekend.

‘’I’m fully focused on the match against Clermont next Saturday,’’ he told BT Sport, happy to have seen off a team reinforced by a few ageing Lions.

‘’The opposition had 650 caps,’’ he said. ‘’I was told before the game that when Alun-Wyn Jones made his debut, Ollie Chessum (Leicester’s Test lock) was three years old.’’

The match also marked another landmark in a front row dynasty founded by Frank Whitcombe in his native Cardiff 90 years ago. James Whitcombe, Leicester’s 22-year-old loosehead, is his great grandson and the fourth generation to play at the highest club level.

Testing conditions

As usual, Thomond Park hosted the biggest crowd of the weekend when the fog did its best to drive Thomas Ramos’ radar system round the bend. At one stage, the enveloping gloom raised fleeting hope of coming to Munster’s rescue.

When the mist thickened during the second half, Ramos could only stand and stare, appearing as though he had lost track of one penalty shot. Fortunately for Toulouse, the ball reappeared before sailing between the posts.

Bigger matches have been played in much worse conditions, notably New Zealand v Scotland at Eden Park in 1975, ‘The Water Polo Test.’ Two days’ continuous rain left large areas of the pitch under water. Despite an obvious risk of drowning, the match went ahead, to the surprise of the great All Black wing Bryan ‘Bee Gee’ Williams who scored one of the two tries in a routine home win.

‘’The place looked like Lake Eden,’’ he said. ‘’It probably shouldn’t have been played.’’

Team of the weekend

15 Anthony Watson (Leicester) 14 Ethan Dumortier (Lyon) 13 Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 12 Rory O’Loughlin (Exeter) 11 Matthis Lebel (Toulouse) 10 Ross Byrne (Leinster) 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow (La Rochelle) 1 Nicky Smithy (Ospreys) 2 Julian Marchand (Toulouse) 3 Davit Kubriashvili (Clermont) 4 Jason Jenkins (Leinster) 5 James Ryan (Leinster) 6 Nizaam Carr (Bulls) 7 Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 8 Caelan Doris (Leinster)