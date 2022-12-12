Munster must trust the process to keep improving, says Coombes 

The No.8 was talking after he had faced a physically imposing Toulouse side in the opening round of the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages, losing 18-13 at Thomond Park.
PHYSICAL THREAT: Gavin Coombes of Munster. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Simon Lewis

Gavin Coombes has insisted Munster must stick to their guns and keep progressing their style of play if they are to compete with European rugby’s big guns in future.

It was Munster’s first defeat in a month following wins over South Africa A and URC rivals Connacht and Edinburgh but although their French opponents provided the biggest test of his side’s developing gameplan under new head coach Graham Rowntree and attack coach Mike Prendergast, the West Cork back-rower said confidence within the camp was on the rise and there was no reason to go back to the drawing board after yesterday’s setback.

"Everyone is getting used to it. It's a completely different system to the way we were running things the last couple of seasons, so these things take time,” Coombes said.

"It's showing week on week that we're improving, we need to stick at it. There's no point changing what we're doing just because we've one loss.

"We've to stick at it and back what we're doing.

“If you look at it we actually played the gameplan that we’ve been applying all season. I think at times our attack was very good and it was one mistake and we’re turning the ball over and they’ve players that are going to go and take advantage of that and put you back in your own 22.”

Coombes believes he and his Munster team-mates can take a lot out of their performance against top-quality opposition as they continue on their journey under new management.

"Definitely, there's aspects of our attack where it looked like we could have broken them.

"Maybe our breakdown let us down a small bit at times, defensively we got after them but one or two times our discipline cost us. There's definitely things we can work on, aspects we can learn from and take away that were good for us."

Yet size does matter and Coombes pinpointed Toulouse’s power and bulk as a significant difference between them and the opposition he has been used to playing in the URC so far this season.

"They're big men, we're going to learn from the loss and take that into next week. I think just physically. They're just so big and their maul is very good.

“Physicality and they have special players like (Antoine) Dupont and (Romain) Ntamack. When they see space, they can get there. There will be a lot of learnings for us in how to defend those things.”

<p>WORK-ONS: Munster head coach Graham Rowntree. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Graham Rowntree: 'You've got to deal with their power. That's what we didn't do' 

