Graham Rowntree targets victory over Northampton

MUNSTER 13 TOULOUSE 18

Graham Rowntree has targeted victory at Northampton Saints this Friday as the minimum target for his Munster side following this narrow defeat to European royalty. Yet while qualification for the knockout stages has become an uphill battle for his developing team, the head coach insisted none of the momentum gathered by three wins in a row prior to Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener would be lost as a result of a performance that ordinarily would have been good enough for victory.

There are not too many teams in Europe with the experience, power and individual talent available to them that Toulouse possess and Ugo Mola’s side needed all three of those resources to leave a foggy Thomond Park on Sunday night with a win at the start of their journey to atone for last season’s semi-final hammering by Leinster and claim a record sixth European star.

Yet such is the nature of this current Heineken Champions Cup format that with just four pool matches with which to engineer qualification for the knockout stages, a gallant and honourable defeat is of little use to Munster this morning. Rowntree needs to find some match points from the remaining three fixtures and this Friday’s trip to England is as good a place as any to start against a team in the middle of an inconsistent run of form.

Northampton were steamrolled by Ronan O’Gara’s defending champions La Rochelle on Saturday evening at Stade Marcel-Deflandre, shipping six tries in a 46-12 shellacking that displayed the effectiveness of the power game needed to excel at the highest level of the Champions Cup.

Toulouse have it as well, though Munster showed Sunday that they have become better at dealing with the heavyweight specimens at the disposal of the best French sides, just not quite well enough.

The Saints, however, present a different challenge. They may have a porous defence right now but their Premiership form suggests they will ask plenty of questions with ball in hand, particularly on home turf in the English East Midlands. Rowntree was not taking anything for granted at the prospect of visiting Franklin’s Gardens.

“We’ve got to win this game in Northampton,” the Munster boss said. “I’m delighted to get that losing bonus point. It wasn’t the intent before the game but we drive forward. We’ve got to win the game. We’ve got to win in Northampton.

“They’ll be licking their wounds after yesterday as well. They’re at home and they can play, they can score tries. I know all their coaching crew, they’re good lads, I’ve got a lot of respect for them.

“But we’ll deal with that at the back end of the week. We’ll tidy the game up and put the game to bed over the next few days, lick our wounds as I keep saying, and we’ll keep driving forward.”

Despite Sunday evening’s setback on home soil, when Toulouse succumbed to a strong opening quarter that delivered a Joey Carbery converted try for Munster but then scored a try in each half from Matthis Lebel and replacement back Lucas Tauvin, Rowntree’s men are on an upward curve. After a poor start to life under their new head coach, Munster clicked into gear with their Páirc Uí Chaoimh win over South Africa A and have climbed the BKT URC table thanks to back-to-back bonus-point victories against Connacht and Edinburgh.

Their head coach is determined that the momentum which had been gathered in the last month will not fall away due to a narrow loss to a quality Toulouse team.

'No, I won't let that happen. No. We're not going to let that happen. That's about a tough a test as you'll get in world rugby. We'll learn from it. We could have beaten them. We'll fix what we can and keep making improvements but no.”

Munster appear to have escaped Sunday’s bruising encounter with a clean bill of health as well as a losing bonus point and will be grateful to have seen Keith Earls return after 11 weeks out with a thigh injury to play the closing dozen minutes.

Yet Rowntree will demand improvements from the flaws he saw in an otherwise encouraging performance that represents another progression in their journey towards a more expansive, all-court game.

“How about the breakdown?” he ventured when asked to nominate areas to work on this week. “We spoke about that and they were shooting out of defence. They were very good. We’ll look at that.

“That’s a proper test that, against a great French team. Top of the league in France for a reason. That’s like playing an international (side), challenges everywhere, from their power game to the breakdown to defence.

“We’ll look at what we can do better. There was some good stuff we did there, some good stuff. We’ve got to look at what we can do better when they are on our try line and what we can do better when we’re camped on their try line.”

Yet it is not all doom and gloom and though the task of qualifying for the knockout stages has undoubtedly become more difficult, Rowntree also knows his players remain on an upward curve.

“I see it. I see the way we’re challenging teams with ball in hand. Yeah, I can see that, but we have to be better, more clinical, in their five metre and our five metre, it’s the same thing, particularly against a huge team like that.”

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, R Scannell (J Crowley, 51), S Daly K Earls, 68); J Carbery, C Casey (P Patterson, 51); J Loughman (J Wycherley, 57), N Scannell (D Barron, 57), J Ryan (R Salanoa, 57); J Kleyn (J O’Donoghue, 51), T Beirne; P O’Mahony – captain, J Hodnett (A Kendellen, 61), G Coombes.

TOULOUSE: T Ramos; A Capuozzo (L Tauzin, h-t), D Delibes, P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont – co-captain; R Neti (C Baille, 55), J Marchand – co-captain (P Mauvaka, 55), D Aldegheri (C Faumina, 57); Richie Arnold (Y Youyoutte, 71), E Maefou; A Jelonch, A Placines (J Willis, 49), A Roumat (T Flament, 14 - HIA).

Replacement not used: M Page Relo.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England).