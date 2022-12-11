Graham Rowntree: 'You've got to deal with their power. That's what we didn't do' 

Graham Rowntree pointed to Munster’s inability to deal with Toulouse’s power as the major factor in his side’s 18-13 Heineken Champions Cup defeat at a foggy, freezing Thomond Park on Sunday.

Munster had taken an early lead through a Joey Carbery try on nine minutes only to concede scores from the five-time champions’ wing Matthis Lebel on 22 minutes and replacement back Lucas Tauzin just after half-time.

Toulouse full-back Thomas Ramos kicked eight points to see the current French league leaders home to their second win at Thomond Park in three seasons and a third consecutive victory over the Reds on Irish soil following last May’s Aviva Stadium quarter-final success, though Carbery’s late penalty secured what could be an invaluable losing bonus point for the hoe side.

Yet though it was a close-run thing with Munster playing well for long periods of the game, Toulouse’s class and physicality eventually told, and the head coach was left to rue his own player’s failure to convert their chances.

“Disappointing, obviously,” Rowntree said. “Tight. Poor conditions. We did lots of good things, particularly with ball in hand, but again it comes down to access, giving them access to our five-metre line, they scored two tries from us doing that.

“We’ve got to do that better. And conversely, we’ve got to be better and more clinical when we get on their five-metre line and we get our maul opportunities.

“That’s the game when you play against huge teams like this. They’re top of the French league for a reason. You play huge teams like this, you’ve got to deal with their power. As much as you're holding onto the ball and we’re looking good in attack – and we are – you’ve got to deal with their power. That’s what we didn’t do.”

In a 12-team group with just three pool games remaining to claim a top-eight finish and reach the round of 16, Munster now must travel to Northampton Saints next Friday needing an away win in the English East Midlands to keep their qualification hopes arrive. A losing bonus point against Toulouse helps but Rowntree has hopes for an improvement this week ahead of the trip to Franklin’s Gardens.

“Just have to keep working on it. I said to the lads in there, nothing changes. We’ve just got to get better and keep working on what we’re doing.

“We’ve got a huge game next week now, we got out of this with a bonus point, that wasn’t the intention before the game but we got a bonus point and we’ll go to Northampton next week, have a good week, review this, lick our wounds and we’ll keep driving forward.”