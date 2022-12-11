Munster fall to Toulouse at Thomond in Champions Cup opener 

MUNSTER 13 TOULOUSE 18

Munster’s European campaign got off to a losing start as Toulouse claimed this gripping Heineken Champions Cup pool opener at Thomond Park on a foggy, freezing Sunday afternoon.

Tries either side of half time from wing Matthis Lebel and replacement back Lucas Tauzin and eight points from the boot of full-back Thomas Ramos cancelled out an early Joey Carbery try in front of 21,884 supporters as Toulouse won in Limerick for the second time in three seasons.

Although a late Carbery penalty rescued a losing bonus point for Graham Rowntree’s side, Munster face an uphill battle to get out of their pool and reach the round of 16 with just three games remaining, including a trip to Toulouse in January, though this Friday’s visit to a Northampton Saints team hammered at La Rochelle on Saturday offers hope of a lifeline.

Toulouse had last been here two seasons ago, leaving Thomond Park with a 40-33 victory behind closed doors in the Round of 16, returning to Ireland 13 months later to squeak home on penalty kicks in a thrilling quarter-final at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium that had ended in stalemate at 24-24 after extra time.

Victories over South Africa A and vital URC bonus-point successes against Connacht and Edinburgh had lifted Munster’s early-season gloom and that initially continued on Sunday as the five-time European champions and current French Top 14 leaders found themselves on the back foot from the first whistle.

Munster started strongly, aggressive and with intensity in contact, also winning a penalty from the first scrum and were no equally happy to see their illustrious guests resort to a kicking rather than running game. It was an absorbing opening half, Munster bossing the first quarter and, despite fly-half Carbery missing a fourth-minute penalty, taking the lead five minutes later after electing to kick to the corner.

It was Carbery who made amends for the early kick against the posts, striking from close range as Munster initially mauled from a lineout six metres out. Shane Daly carried first off an inside pass from Craig Casey, then Gavin Coombes reached the tryline before the ball was swiftly moved left where the fly-half got over the opening try, Munster’s 500th in European rugby.

Carbery’s conversion opened up a 7-0 lead after 10 minutes but though Munster remained in control, Toulouse showed their class to break out of their early slump and get back on level terms at the start of the second quarter. It was a stunning move, from an attacking lineout in the right corner, their first entry of the game into Munster’s 22.

The French side moved the ball at pace from right to left, tempting Antoine Frisch to shoot out of the defensive line and exploit the gap he left before finding left wing Matthis Lebel to score in the opposite corner, full-back Thomas Ramos adding the touchline conversion to level at 7-7.

Ramos struck again on 29 minutes with a penalty but as the fog began to thicken across a frozen Thomond Park, Munster finished the first half with Carbery levelling the scores at 10-10 with a penalty.

Visibility was worsening as the second half began but it was Toulouse who started with positivity, replacement wing Lucas Tauzin, on for Ange Capuozzo at the interval, scoring within two minutes of the restart, though Ramos missed his conversion attempt.

It would not be the last Toulouse miss from the kicking tee, Romain Ntamack sending a drop-goal attempt into the thick mist in the unsuccessful hope of finding the posts and then Ramos coming up short with a penalty as the visitors failed to add to their 15-10 lead ahead of the final quarter.

Munster needed a score to back on terms and the introduction of Keith Earls off the bench for Daly after 11 weeks out with a thigh injury brought a huge cheer as the home side, urged on by more than 21,000 supporters, gained a foothold in the Toulouse half.

Munster harried and probed through multiple phases on the opposition 22 but the ball was lost in contact, bouncing off home boot and Ramos seized the initiative. The full-back charged upfield and kicked into the opposition’s backfield, forcing Munster to scramble as the men in white gave chase.

Replacement Jack O’Donoghue was the first man to the ball but he was left isolated and Toulouse centre Dimitri Delibes pounced on the Munster man in possession, earning a penalty for holding on that Ramos dispatched to open an 18-10 lead.

Munster, though, had a proud home record to uphold and Carbery replied with a penalty to make it 13-18 with five minutes to go, hopes of a comeback victory raised when Antoine Dupont was yellow carded, reducing the visitors to 14 men for the remainder.

Yet Munster ran out of time, Toulouse managed the end game brilliantly in the home half and though a stolen lineout gave Rowntree’s men hope it was at the wrong end of the field and the Frenchmen sealed their victory, leaving Munster with just a losing bonus point.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, R Scannell (J Crowley, 51), S Daly K Earls, 68); J Carbery, C Casey (P Patterson, 51); J Loughman (J Wycherley, 57), N Scannell (D Barron, 57), J Ryan (R Salanoa, 57); J Kleyn (J O’Donoghue, 51), T Beirne; P O’Mahony – captain, J Hodnett (A Kendellen, 61), G Coombes

TOULOUSE: T Ramos; A Capuozzo (L Tauzin, h-t), D Delibes, P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont – co-captain; R Neti (C Baille, 55), J Marchand – co-captain (P Mauvaka, 55), D Aldegheri (C Faumina, 57); Richie Arnold (Y Youyoutte, 71), E Maefou; A Jelonch, A Placines (J Willis, 49), A Roumat (T Flament, 14 - HIA).

Replacement not used: M Page Relo.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)