Connacht get Challenge Cup campaign off to winning start

Connacht 22 Newcastle Falcons 8

Connacht may have rested most of their frontline players but a largely second-string side did more than enough to ensure their 20th Challenge Cup campaign got off to a winning start in freezing conditions at the Sportsground.

Connacht ran in three tries and held Newcastle Falcons scoreless for the closing 65 minutes, but Andy Friend’s side rarely looked like securing the bonus point.

But he will be pleased with the way so many made the most of game-time to stake their claims and he will be looking for something similar when they head to Brive next Friday.

Connacht started and finished the opening half strongly but in between Newcastle’s bulkier pack gave the Falcons plenty of possession.

Connacht defended well and, rarely for this season, made the most of what they created to touch down early and late in the half.

Paul Boyle, one of just three survivors from last weekend’s starting side against Benetton, picked up where he left off against the Italians when he drove over after three minutes after good ground was made by scrum-half Caolin Blade.

David Hawkshaw slotted the conversion but Newcastle regrouped and built the phases and it took a good intercept from the experienced Tiernan O’Halloran to hold the visitors at bay just when it seemed the Falcons were about to get in after eleven minutes.

Out-half Tian Schoeman pulled back a penalty after 19 minutes to get Newcastle off the mark and they hit the front six minutes later.

Schoeman used a penalty advantage to float an excellent crosskick which was taken by the twice capped English international Adam Radwan over Blade’s head and he passed for former England U-20 Nathan Earle to come around on the loop off the other wing to score. Schoeman missed the conversion from the right but led 8-7 approaching the break.

Then Adam Byrne, belatedly making his first Connacht start after his summer move from Leinster, announced his arrival at the Sportsground with a jinking sprint from outside the 22 to score an excellent try.

Hawkshaw added the extras to take a 14-8 lead into the break but he was off target with a penalty from distance eight minutes after the restart.

However, he made no mistake with another one much closer to the posts to lead 17-8 going into the final quarter as both sides emptied their benches, with Ballinasloe native Oisin McCormack coming on to make his senior competitive debut at flanker.

Impressive winger Diarmuid Kilgallen got over for Connacht’s third try four minutes from the end when he collected a crosskick from replacement out-half Conor Fitzgerald to score, but they were unable to add a fourth to claim the bonus point.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries - P Boyle, A Byrne, D Killgallen, Cons - Hawkshaw (2). Pen - Hawkshaw.

Scorers for Newcastle Falcons: Try - Earle. Pen - Schoeman.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; A Byrne, T Daly (T Farrell 64), C Forde (C Fitzgerald 64), D Kilgallen; D Hawkshaw, C Blade (C Reilly 69); P Dooley (D Buckley 60), D Tierney-Martin (S Delahunt 60), J Aungier (S Illo 60); J Murphy (L Fifita 40), N Murray; J Butler, S Hurley-Langton (O McCormack 64), P Boyle.

Newcastle Falcons: A Tait; A Radwan (E Greenlaw 68), M Moroni, T Penny, N Earle; T Schoeman (J Thomas 60), S Stuart (J Barton 66); C Cade (A Brocklebank 53), J Blamire (C Maddison 53), M Tampin (R Palframan 60); G Peterson (J Peters 53), S De Chaves; M Dalton, T Marshall, C Chick (M Tiffin 64).

Referee: L Ramos (France).