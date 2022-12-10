Jonathan Bell looks to turn the page for Ulster

In all the stories told about Ulster Rugby, some of the most vivid revolve around Jonathan Charles Bell, and the man of the match performance he delivered at inside-centre in the 1999 Heineken Cup final in their 21-6 win over Colomiers at Lansdowne Road.

The team, and the ultimate prize, is the cord that binds Bell to his people. In all his years he has never shied away from new clubs, new people and experiences, but it remains an irresistible lure.

Ahead of the 1999 season, he was lured back from his one season away at Northampton Saints by coach Harry Williams. The team such as it was, required a few professionals to be drafted in to complement the various students, lorry drivers and plumbers and the bat signal went up to Bell to come on home.

The season itself is best captured in the rousing speech delivered by Stuart Duncan before the final; ‘If we win today, for the rest of our lives we’ll be blood brothers. Nobody can do it for us. We are the twenty-two players who can go out there and create history.’

Whenever there was the scent of European glory, Bell was there. When they reached the 2012 final and got a lesson from Leinster, he was assistant coach. Now after spells away with Gloucester, Glasgow Warriors and Worcester Warriors, he is back. Ostensibly, it is as ‘defence coach.’ But really the role encompasses much more, including torch carrier.

“It’s part of the DNA here,” he states. “I think that’s what I missed most when I was across the water; the real appetitive for European Rugby. When I was at Gloucester, they were in the Challenge Cup and they took that seriously.

“But it’s different when you are in the Champions Cup. The pedigree, the history that Irish teams have in this competition. There’s a huge excitement around it. There’s no better game to get you back into things than a game like this.”

A beating from Leinster last time out after a promising start had been digested by Tuesday and parked entirely. When they run out onto the pitch in Salford Sunday to face Sale Sharks, they are in a different headspace.

After a few dud years with head coaches such as Les Kiss and Jonno Gibbes coming and going, they have found stability under the cerebral Dan McFarland, there since 2018. As the years have rolled on, they have a model of slow, sustainable growth and feel in their bones they are ready to take the next step.

What characteristics do the present group share with the current crop? Bell immediately deflects.

“They are a lot better, quicker and physical than they were in ’99,” he says with a smile accompanying the bluntness. “I don’t like comparing eras as it is so different. But I see a group of people who have built and grown over the last four or five years. That’s clear to be seen and they love their province and want to deliver their base for the fanbase here.

“That’s similar, because we wanted to care about our game and our province and delivering for Ulster. From a playing perspective? Well, they are light years ahead of us.”

Pressed for his favourite memory of the 98/99 season, he goes into self-censorship mode.

“That’s not media-worthy!” he laughs. “There are so many memories. Going back on the bus with a bottle of whiskey and the curtains on the bus closed. That was an enjoyable time! It’s unbelievable. When you have that connection, it sticks with you for life and that’s what I want to achieve with this group.”

One of those leaders in the group is lock Alan O’Connor. Like many other ex-Leinster men, he has made the Kingspan Stadium home, having put a decade down at this point. As sore as it was to lose to Leinster in the way they did, he talks of the buzz in training.

In his mind, do they possess the ability and mentality to win the whole thing?

“Of course,” he answers. “We were saying today, when we play well, we can beat anyone. It's just trying to keep that consistency across the board and throughout the game. We've blown some teams out of the water in the first 40, 50 minutes this year, then in the last couple of minutes they get a couple scores. Maybe it doesn't matter in the long run but we want to be up there for the whole 80 minutes.

“It's definitely something we need to strive to be better at. We lost that game to the Stormers in the 84th minute, so we know we have to be on it the whole time and take every opportunity, even if the scoreline doesn't matter and we're up by 30 points.”

Bell believes that others will fear Ulster, just as cautious as they might be when exploring the opposition.

“The mentality the last couple of years, (is to) go far in this competition. It’s a challenge because there’s a lot of top-class teams that want to do the same. The margins are tight. It’s down to the format with less wriggle room and it’s a tough draw.

“Other teams will be looking at us and saying, ‘that’s a tough draw we have,’ so that’s what we have to be excited about.” He believes it’s time to turn the next page in Ulster’s storybook.

“I am fed up talking about ’99 and I think this group want to make their own history and work incredibly hard to do so. That’s their goal, and mine is to help them.”