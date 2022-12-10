A tough start as Leinster's latest odyssey begins

The sporting gods like their fun. What, they must have wondered, could they do to play with Leinster’s minds after that last-ditch defeat to La Rochelle in the final of the Heineken Champions Cup last May? How best could they meddle with that lengthening quest for a fifth star?

Make them play another of those big, bad French sides on their first game back. In France. Against one of the few Top 14 teams that really, truly crave this trophy. A club with a grudge against them for a traumatic loss. Then deprive them of their two key players. And mess with their travel plans.

A penny for Leo Cullen’s thoughts then as his squad and staff stewed for five hours at Dublin Airport on Saturday, or for two hours on a bus after being diverted to Paris-Beauvais, before an early kick-off against a side that will want payback for their loss in that 2018 final in Bilbao.

Racing sit second in the domestic table and turn towards this heavyweight tussle having recorded five wins on the trot and with an average of 40 points scored in those games. A convincing win in the Stade Mayol away to Toulon was the last of those.

Some big names return today having been rested for that trip to the south coast. Finn Russell comes in at out-half, and Cameron Woki and Camille Chat up front, although the absence of scrum-half Teddy Iribaren is no harm for the visitors.

Seven of the Racing squad this weekend featured in that decider five seasons ago and Leinster bring the same number of survivors from the Sam Mames with Ross Byrne and Michael Ala’alatoa filling in for the injured Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong respectively.

Also missing are Robbie Henshaw and Ciaran Frawley while Jordan Larmour, still to return from his own injury, has made it clear that Racing, three-time losing finalists, will not have the sole rights on hunger and motivation on Saturday afternoon.

“The group is hugely motivated and ambitious. We want to put another star on the jersey. From 2018 to now, it just shows that is very hard to do it and you really do have to be on your A-game to do it. The moments are small, but they have such a big impact.

“We're all really motivated, the fact that (the final) is in Dublin adds to it a bit more. That home advantage, you want to be a part of it. We talk a lot in Leinster about making special days for our friends and family, so it all adds to it.”

The province pitches up with a one hundred per cent URC record after nine wins from as many games but you wouldn’t look at them this season and say that they are near to firing on all cylinders yet.

The recent return to fitness of Rónan Kelleher, who starts on the bench, and the rescinding of Cian Healy’s red card in last week’s defeat of Ulster, gives them added heft as they go up against a Top 14 pack that is big, athletic and lacking no little skill.

Most interesting of all will be the performance of Jason Jenkins in the second row. The South African was brought in from Munster to allow Leinster meet beef with beef having lost arm wrestles to Saracens and La Rochelle in recent seasons.

The initial signs this season are good. Jenkins has been brilliant since moving to Dublin from Limerick, James Ryan’s form is returning to the peak of old and Ross Molony is an excellent back-up off the bench.

The other selection of real note in the forward unit is the choice of Ryan Baird at blindside and Caelan Doris at No.8 with Jack Conan having to settle for a run-on role in the second-half at Stade Océane.

A losing bonus point would be no disgrace for Leinster in this one but if they want to keep alive the possibility of home advantage through the knockout stages then they can ill afford to start off with a defeat on the first weekend.

A bench boasting six Ireland internationals, Molony and the versatile and in-form Jamie Osborne may just get them the win they need to put Marseille behind them. And start this latest odyssey on the front foot.