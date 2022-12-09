Not quite a love affair between Connacht and the Challenge Cup

It is a road well-travelled but a journey never completed. Connacht and the Challenge Cup. Inseparable for years, mainly because the IRFU put only the other three provinces into the Heineken Cup and then when meritocracy finally came into it, Connacht dipped in and out of Europe’s elite competition.

They enjoyed seven seasons in the Champions Cup and while they never made it through to the business end, they enjoyed a few notable successes, not least their astonishing 16-14 win in Toulouse in 2013 and home wins over the same opposition, Wasps and Stade Francais.

Connacht are back in the Challenge Cup this season and could be stuck in it for some time given the new structures in the URC since the four big South African sides came into it.

This will be Connacht’s 20th season in the Challenge Cup. No other team in Europe has played as many games in it, 127 in all. There isn’t a single team in Europe who want to be in it, they all want top flight or nothing. Yet, when it comes to the concluding stages of the season Connacht have found plenty of teams who know how to win it.

Three semi-final appearances and seven other quarter-finals is as good as Connacht have managed. A dozen different teams have won the competition when Connacht have been in it. A mixed bag of champions — Bourgoin, Colomiers, Clermont Auvergne, Pau, Harlequins, Sale Sharks, Wasps, Gloucester, Bath, Northampton Saints, Cardiff and Montpellier.

Connacht have beaten most of those teams at some stage but have just never managed to get it together to beat them when it matters most around April or May when the prizes are being played for.

There have been notable achievements; the first Irish province to win a competitive match in France (15-9 against Bègles-Bordeaux in 1997-98), the first to win in France and England in the same season (Bègles-Bordeaux and Northampton Saints that same 1997-98 campaign which ended in a quarter-final defeat in Agen).

Connacht have modelled this year’s European jersey around the one they wore that season. It sums up a lot, honouring a few notches in a campaign that was still a long way off silverware.

Connacht’s European form in both competitions is right in the middle of the road. They have played 127 games in the Challenge Cup, won 68, lost 58 and drawn one. In the Champions Cup they have played 38 in seven years, won 14 and lost 24.

Put all those results together and it shows 165 games in Europe, with 82 wins and 82 losses and one draw. Couldn’t be more middle of the road no matter what journey a team is on.

Six of the 14 Champions Cup wins have been against Zebre and a few others have been dead rubbers, but while Connacht have yet to make a real impact in Europe’s premier competition, not qualifying to play in it has some serious financial set-backs and also greatly impacts on player retention and recruitment.

There has apparently been a big dip in season ticket sales this season with no Champions Cup activity to use as a carrot. The other three provinces, where average crowds are somewhere between 12-15,000, might be able to absorb such a hit but it is significant to a side which struggled to hit the 8,000 mark for Champions Cup games prior to Covid.

Just over 4,000 attended their win over Benetton last weekend and with Ulster coming to Galway on December 23 for the last of the home ties with the Irish provinces, crowds might not exceed that for the remainder of the season.

And with Connacht currently in the process of forking out over €31m to bring the Sportsground capacity up to 12,000, the case for getting back into the Champions Cup couldn’t be more glaringly illustrated. Good luck to the people trying to sell 12,000 tickets to see a second string side from Brive or Pau.

Connacht will return to the top flight if they win the Challenge Cup. Their pool stage against Newcastle Falcons and Brive, both stuck in the basement of their leagues, should not be difficult but then by the last 16 stage, four teams will drop down from the Champions Cup.

Already, there are three former winners of the Heineken Cup — Brive, Bath and Toulon — in the Challenge Cup along with former league winners Glasgow Warriors and Scarlets and Challenge Cup winners Cardiff and Pau. Then throw in the Lions and Cheetahs from South Africa and it’s easy to see that Connacht’s best hopes of making it to the elite European competition next year is through the URC.

No surprise then that Andy Friend is resting some of his Irish internationals for the visit of Newcastle, while others won’t be asked to make the trip to Brive next week.

They will keep the option open in January to go fully loaded against Newcastle or Brive if necessary but everyone recognises the pathway to the honey pot for Connacht is in the URC where there are eight places up for grabs in a 16-team league. Top eight doesn’t even guarantee a spot as there has to be one from each of the shields — Ireland, Wales, South Africa and the one containing the two Scots and Italians.

Connacht, after recovering from a disastrous start, currently sit in eleventh but just three points off Champions Cup qualification. Neither in nor out.

Real middle of the road. Same as it always was.